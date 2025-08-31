The Pitt Has Been A Hit With General Audiences, But What Do Real-Life Heathcare Workers Think? Here’s What One Star Has Heard

While there presently aren't any shows on streaming/television about the life of a modern day entertainment reporter, you can be sure that if there were, I would examine it with the sharpest critical eye possible – and the same is surely true for anyone in any professional field. Hollywood works hard to recreate reality on screen, but people who live that reality are always going to judge how the material lines up with their own experience.

A perfect example of this is that healthcare workers are going to have a very different perspective on The Pitt than most, but according to star Katherine LaNasa, the response from that crowd thus far has been very enthusiastic. The show, currently up for 13 2025 Emmy nominations, has been a hit among HBO Max subscribers in general, but LaNasa has gotten feedback from people who actually work in hospitals and heard appreciation for its realism. She recently told People,

I think they feel like it's really accurate. I think they like the writing, that the writing's illuminating, either what they're dealing with from administration, what they're dealing with [related to] violence in the workplace, burnout, fatigue. I think people feeling seen is very healing for them. So I think they respond and they really appreciate feeling seen.

One could make that argument that while the gory and intense medical cases featured on The Pitt are amazing, the bread and butter of the show is depicting burnout and fatigue. While there are many medical dramas that dip into the lives of hospital workers, what makes the new streaming series special is the fact that it has a near-real-time storytelling approach. The first episode begins at 7:00am in the emergency room of the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center, and the 14 episodes that follow depict the events that unfurl across the next 14 hours – the finale set at 9:00pm on the same day.

Obviously the show isn't going to get everything right, and there are storylines crafted to purposefully drive the drama up as much as possible, but you can tell that there is a dedicated effort from the filmmakers and stars of The Pitt to make everything as realistic as possible, and it's cool that the work has been recognized from real healthcare professionals.

Katherine LaNasa plays Dana Evans, the Charge Nurse in the ER and one of the key leaders in all of the madness that place, and she'll be back in action in The Pitt Season 2 alongside Noah Wyle's Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch after her faith in the job is shaken at the end of Season 1 (she has already spoken about taking part in an uber-disgusting sequence during production). The new run of episodes is expected to air in early 2026, but before then, we'll find out if we have to start calling it "the Emmy-winning The Pitt" – with the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards set to air on September 14.