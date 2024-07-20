Ghosts' Co-Showrunner Revealed That We Might Finally Find Out How One Ghost Died, And I Think It's About Time
FINALLY!
Going into Ghosts Season 4 there are a few questions I’m sure we’ll get answers to – including where Isaac went and why Pete is disappearing when he uses his power. There are also lingering questions I’ve had since day one that I hope get addressed, including how Sasappis died. Luckily, it looks like that query about the sassy ghost will get answered in the upcoming episodes based on the co-showrunner’s recent comments, and it’s about time!
While co-showrunner Joe Port didn’t technically confirm that we’ll get Sas’ cause of death in Season 4, he did the next best thing, telling TV Line:
So, it’s not 100% for sure, however, it seems highly likely that we’ll finally find out how Román Zaragoza’s ghost died.
Throughout the show’s first three seasons, we’ve found out the cause of death of all the main ghosts, except for Sas. Thorfinn was struck by lightning. Isaac died of dysentery. Hetty died by suicide. Alberta was poisoned (and spent a lot of time solving the mystery of her murder). Flower was attacked by a bear. Pete, as we all know because we always see it, got shot through the neck with an arrow. And Trevor overdosed and had a heart attack. However, when it comes to Sas, we have no idea what happened.
This means, that among the core Ghosts cast, Román Zaragoza’s spirit is the only one whose death is unknown. In Season 3, we did find out Sas's ghost power, infiltrating dreams, and we saw him do it. It opened up a new door for Jay to communicate with the ghosts, and it revealed something major about the beloved character. Now, if we could find out how he died, it’d create an even fuller picture.
Sas is the second oldest ghost among the main manor spirits after Thor. That means there are hundreds of years of history we could explore with him, and I can’t wait to dive into it. So, it helps that the co-showrunner dropped this hint, because it gives me hope that we’ll finally discover some important facts about Sasappis and his past.
I truly have no idea how he perished. However, all the reveals for the other ghosts have been surprising and interesting, so I’m sure they have come up with something great for this vital part of his backstory.
It really feels like we’ll finally get a vital piece of Sas’s backstory when Ghosts returns to the 2024 TV schedule this fall! So, you better believe I’ll be tuning in on Thursday, October 17 on CBS to watch Season 4. Meanwhile, I think we should all go back and refresh on everything else that could come up in the new episodes by streaming Seasons 1 through 3 with a Paramount+ subscription.
