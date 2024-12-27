Tim Allen Had A Pretty Meta Reveal For His New Show's Poster, But I'm Loving The BTS Look

One of the earliest debuts on the 2025 TV schedule is the return of Tim Allen and Kat Dennings to the realm of the network sitcom. With their new series Shifting Gears slated to debut in the next couple of weeks, the Home Improvement legend has been promoting the show in all sorts of ways aligned with his sense of humor.

WIth all of that being said, I’m very much loving his latest meta reveal of the program’s poster, complete with a BTS look at the magic that’s being put together on set. Proudly highlighting the art featuring himself and Kat Dennings to promote the show, the Shifting Gears star noted how meta it happened to be to have a poster for this project in the very setting it takes place.

You can see what we’re talking about, thanks to the embedded social media post below:

There seems to be a lot of fun and games going on in the run up to this new ABC comedy. Just recently Dennings and Allen shared a clip explaining the concept of their upcoming series, letting us in on how their characters Riley and Matt reuniting as family after some hard times.

It’s a tried and true sitcom formula, to be certain. However, with expert performers like the stars of Last Man Standing and 2 Broke Girls steering the ship, even the most skeptical parties may find this concept irresistible. Not to mention, if you've been keeping up with the latest season of What If..., you'd know that Ms. Dennings has entered her on-screen mom era - and in a predictably weird fashion.

Digging into the meta nature of the actual production of Shifting Gears, it’s kind of exciting seeing Tim Allen return to the Home Improvement lot in order to shoot this project. Nostalgia has been strong with The Santa Clause star lately, as Allen’s celebrated a 30-year milestone where he had the #1 best-selling book, TV series, and movie at the box office.

That sort of draw just might be what brings the man’s fans back in for what Tim Allen calls his Tom Brady comeback . Like any good career or franchise, happenings such as this are a time to celebrate. With Tim Allen fans old and new ready to dive into another laugh riot starring one of Michigan’s finest, Shifting Gears could have some people tuning in on a regular basis.

