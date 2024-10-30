I'm Hyped That CBS' FBI Recruited A One Chicago Alum For Season 7, But It Might Be Bad News For OA

Warning: spoilers ahead for Episode 3 of FBI Season 7, called "Détente."

CBS' FBI kicked off the seventh season in the fall 2024 TV schedule to say goodbye to an agent, with actress Katherine Renee Kane's exit meaning that Scola would lose Tiff as his partner. The hit drama has added a new character who has recurred across the past couple of episodes, though, and he has a familiar face for any fans of the nine-show Dick Wolf TV universe that includes FBI as well as NBC's One Chicago shows. While I for one am psyched to see the Chicago Med alum back in the Wolf world, the new character is already causing trouble with OA that may not be ending any time soon.

Former Chicago Med series regular Guy Lockard exited One Chicago as Dr. Dylan Scott in the Season 8 premiere, and then popped up in the second episode of FBI Season 7 as Clay, an old buddy of OA's from his army days. While OA hasn't dropped a lot of details about Clay so far, Clay saved his life back in the day, and the FBI agent agreed to bend the rules at the end of Episode 2 last week to help Clay out. (You can revisit Episode 2 streaming with a Paramount+ subscription and Lockard's run on Chicago Med with a Peacock subscription.)

"Détente" quickly proved that Clay wasn't a one-and-done guest star, with the two old friends walking the streets of New York together in OA's very first scene of the episode. Clay tried to argue that the only difference between his work in the private sector for Pyramid Security and OA's with the FBI was the paycheck, with OA pointing out:

No, there is a big difference, Clay. I enforce the law, I help people. You enrich corporations. Why are we even having this conversation?

Clay countered that "the cloak-and-dagger stuff suits" OA, and OA just decided that the less he knew about the op he'd helped with was best. When Pyramid came up over the course of the case, OA reached out to his old friend for intel, but couldn't give up Clay's name to Isobel and Jubal without getting himself in trouble. Maggie called him out on it, telling him that this isn't like him. After talking the situation out with his partner, he came clean to Isobel and committed to making Clay a confidential informant rather than continuing to try and pass him off as a nameless anonymous source.

And Clay agreed to the CI deal... but a little too easily and a little too casually for me to think that OA is out of trouble just because he came clean to Isobel. Plus, Clay referring to their deal as like "old times" after what OA had said earlier about seeing how private contractors operate overseas really seems to suggest that the agent isn't out of hot water yet. So, while I can celebrate seeing Guy Lockard in primetime again after his time on Chicago Med was cut short, I can also be nervous for OA about having Clay in his life!

See what's next for OA and the rest with new episodes of FBI on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET, followed by FBI: International with new leading man Jesse Lee Soffer at 9 p.m. ET and FBI: Most Wanted with some relationship changes at 10 p.m. ET, all on CBS. You can also find new episodes of all three FBI series streaming next day on Paramount+.