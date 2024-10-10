As FBI Delivers A Reunion For OA And New Partner For Scola, First Look Episode Photos Reveal Action On The way

FBI is finally on the verge of returning to CBS in the fall 2024 TV schedule, and change is on the way for the agents at 26 Fed. Not only is one of the team going to be leaving, but somebody new is coming onto what was a pretty well-oiled group of agents. First look photos at the upcoming second episode of Season 7 – called "Trusted" – provide a sneak peek at what to expect from a story that involves Scola's new partner, a reunion for OA, and Maggie seemingly as ready for action as ever.

Based on the episode description for "Trusted" from CBS, a lot will be happening both in the case and in the personal/interpersonal lives of the characters. Take a look:

When a suburban couple is murdered, all forensic evidence points to the home's previous owner, who is currently serving 10 years in federal prison. Meanwhile, OA reunites with an old military colleague and Scola tries to welcome a new partner.

OA has been known to struggle when cases remind him of the most difficult times from his stint in the military, up to and including his fear of sarin gas. In a photo for the episode that will air on October 22, however, he looks pretty happy to be reuniting with his old colleague:

(Image credit: Bennett Raglin/CBS)

Gemma will also be present at the reunion, which at least proves that nothing happened to break up her and OA over however long the time jump is between the Season 6 finale and start of Season 7. That's good news for the agent, who seemed as unlucky in love as ever earlier this year. (You can revisit last season streaming with a Paramount+ subscription.)

Another photo for "Trusted" shows the team doing some of what the team does best, although Scola looks like he could be on his last nerve:

(Image credit: Bennett Raglin/CBS)

We'll have to wait for the episode to air for the full context of this moment, but it's hard not to wonder if the look on actor John Boyd's face is tied to the Scola storyline of welcoming a new partner. Katherine Renee Kane will appear in at least the Season 7 premiere as Tiff; will the following episode be the first to introduce her replacement?

Only time will tell on that front, but fans can count on more of an FBI classic: Maggie and OA partnered up, guns drawn, and ready to breach a door:

(Image credit: Bennett Raglin/CBS)

Fortunately, the long wait for FBI to return is nearly over. The hit crime drama's seventh season will premiere on Tuesday, October 15 at 8 p.m. ET ahead of FBI: International at 9 p.m. ET and FBI: Most Wanted at 10 p.m. ET, all on CBS. The "Trusted" episode will air one week later, on October 22 in the usual time slot. You'll also be able to find the episode streaming via Paramount+.