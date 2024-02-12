I'm Pumped That ABC Confirmed The Golden Bachelorette, But Does That Mean Bachelor In Paradise Is Canceled?

Some big Bachelor Nation news came out of the Television Critics Association winter tour this weekend, as it was finally confirmed that The Golden Bachelorette is happening. After watching Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist fall in love on The Golden Bachelor and getting to meet all the wonderful ladies who proved that you’re never too old for romance, fun and new friendships, I could not be happier about this news. However, there’s been no official mention of Bachelor in Paradise, and fans of the ABC dating show are forced to wonder: Has the beachy spinoff been canceled?

During a TCA panel on February 10, President of Disney Television Group Craig Erwich said casting for The Golden Bachelorette was “well underway,” per Deadline , and the franchise’s newest spinoff would premiere this fall. The Bachelorette, meanwhile, was confirmed to be returning this summer but apparently no mention was made of Bachelor in Paradise. There’s been a lot of speculation that the new Golden spinoff might replace BIP, and Reality Steve broke down why this news seems to confirm that it is at least postponed. On his February 12 “Daily Roundup,” the blogger said:

Considering Bachelor in Paradise would normally film in between those two, and they’re saying that Bachelorette is airing soon and Golden Bachelorette is airing in the fall, I’m telling you, I think this is the last nail in the coffin, at least for 2024, that pretty much confirms there’s no Bachelor in Paradise this summer.

Given what Craig Erwich said about the series airing in summer and fall, Reality Steve's prediction make sense. The Bachelorette will likely start filming right after Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor ends in March, which Reality Steve estimates will premiere in late June or early July through the first week of September. The new spinoff will likely premiere in September and run into November, and by then, they’ll be preparing for the next season of The Bachelor, which traditionally premieres in January.

There simply seems to be no time set aside for Bachelor in Paradise to film, and if they were planning on running two seasons simultaneously (like they did with BIP Season 9 and The Golden Bachelor), doesn’t that seem like something the Disney exec would have mentioned?

Reality Steve isn’t the only Bachelor Nation podcast that’s been predicting the end of Paradise. The Game of Roses podcast has also speculated that Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 wouldn’t air in 2024, and even the franchise’s former host Chris Harrison said on The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever that he did “ hear some whispers ” about a postponement. It should be noted, however, that BIP Season 9 wasn’t made official until May 2023, so there’s still a chance the Season 10 announcement is forthcoming.

I have to admit, though: After the disaster that was Bachelor in Paradise’s ninth season — with all three of its couples announcing breakups within a week of the finale airing — I would actually be OK with replacing it with more Golden content. Gerry Turner’s season was uplifting and included powerful conversations about grief and loss , while Bachelor in Paradise gave us the “poop baby.”