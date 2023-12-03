After The First Golden Bachelor Finally Made His Choice, Where Will The Happy Couple Actually Live?

Things are moving fast for Gerry Turner, who proposed to Theresa Nist on The Golden Bachelor ’s finale , as he and his fiancée announced that they are tying the knot in only a matter of weeks — on the live TV special The Golden Wedding , no less. But one big issue that came up over the course of the dating spinoff’s inaugural season was location, with many of the women Gerry was dating already having established homes and families far away from his own residence near his daughters and granddaughters in Indiana. So as the new happy couple prepares to say “I do,” where will they actually live?

It turns out that conversation was part of what really happened on Gerry Turner’s Fantasy Suite date with Theresa Nist, and it sounds like they were able to come up with a solution pretty easily. Following the heart-wrenching season finale of The Golden Bachelor , Gerry told EW :

So, this was one of the very interesting things that came out in the Fantasy Suites. I had talked about living in Charleston, South Carolina or that area for the last two years. And when we began talking about the possibility of where we could live and I said that, Theresa instantly said, ‘Well, I have a son, daughter-in-law, and three grandsons that live very close to that area.’ So it instantly became the top of the list area for where we’re going to look for a house.

Gerry Turner had been thinking about making a move to South Carolina, and it just so happened that Theresa NIst already has family there. That must have been quite a relief for both of them, as a marriage with him in Indiana and her in New Jersey would be less than ideal. In fact, Gerry said that before going on The Golden Bachelor, he had a “60 and 60” rule for dating — “They had to be over the age of 60 and within 60 miles,” he told Esquire .

The second part of that rule may have been what led to Faith Martin’s shocking elimination after Hometown dates, as she made it clear that she wouldn't be willing to relocate from her home in Benton City, Washington. We also don’t know what Gerry Turner and Leslie Fhima — the other one of The Golden Bachelor ’s two finalists — talked about in their Fantasy Suite date and if they had come up with their own plan for how to proceed after the cameras stopped rolling.

What matters now, though, is that Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist do seem to be full speed ahead, with a location in mind to start their lives together and a live ABC television special coming soon, where we will all get to watch them exchange their vows.