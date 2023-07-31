Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Are Allegedly Experiencing Marital Drama, And Insider Claims Reality Show Is The Cause

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have entered a new phase of their marriage, as for the first time since they met, the country singer will not be joining her as a coach on The Voice . The cowboy stepped away from the singing competition earlier this year after 23 seasons, with hopes of spending more time with his family and focusing on his music and other projects. What those other projects are may be the source of some tension between him and the No Doubt singer, if one source is to be believed. Stefani allegedly wants the couple to star in their own reality show, which Shelton reportedly wants no part of.

According to Radar Online , Gwen Stefani — who celebrated her second anniversary with the country superstar this summer — has become “obsessed” with her fans after starting her own makeup line and wants to invite the cameras into her and Blake Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch to show off their adorable life together. According to the insider:

Gwen is furious. She can't believe he won't get on board with this idea! … Gwen loves being famous more than ever with this whole new connection to her fans ever since she started her own makeup line last year. She's always going on live and interacting with them, it's intense.

Blake Shelton has allegedly become annoyed with his wife’s phone habits, with the source saying they “bicker all the time” about her being online. Gwen Stefani, however, reportedly keeps pushing the issue and wants to give the fans what they want. The source continued:

They want to see more of her life and she thinks a little docuseries could be so cute. She knows they want to see her home life with Blake, what their lives are like on the farm in Oklahoma. So far, he has been dead set against that. They go back and forth about it all the time — because Gwen is NOT letting this go.

One thing is for sure — fans would love to get an inside look into Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s relationship and daily lives. They were consistently the cutest when they coached together on The Voice, and the unlikeliness of them as a couple — the ‘90s icon fashionista and ska queen with the self-proclaimed hillbilly mullet expert — has drawn fans to them since they started dating in 2015. I would definitely watch that show.

Despite Blake Shelton’s tendency to lay on the charm around his wife and Gwen Stefani's admission to her co-stars on The Voice that she’s “obsessed” with her husband , this isn’t the first time rumors of strife have circulated about them. Onlookers reportedly said the couple looked “miserable” at NASCAR's Busch Light Clash in February, with insiders alleging that they argued constantly and the spark was disappearing from their marriage.