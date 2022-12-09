Blake Shelton Opens Up About What He’s Learned While Parenting Gwen Stefani’s Kids

Blake Shelton seems to have a whole new perspective on life since marrying Gwen Stefani in Summer 2021 . For starters, he’s got a partner in everything, as the No Doubt singer has rejoined him on The Voice for Season 22 . They also have released some duets, which they perform together at his live shows. Business dealings aside, though, possibly the biggest change in the country singer’s life was becoming the stepfather to Stefani’s three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, and it’s apparently been a pretty enlightening time, according to Shelton.

The transition from being a single guy to being a stepfather of three is a pretty big one, and it’s a role that Blake Shelton seems to take very seriously. The Voice coach opened up to People about how Kingston (16), Zuma (14) and Apollo (8) changed his priorities, and what he’s learned from them. In his words:

They've taught me something about myself that I never knew: I'm more than just a country singer or a goofy guy. I'm someone they actually lean on, and that's not a responsibility that I ever had and not something that I ever considered even being into. It's a different kind of self-worth. Maybe it's the opposite of self-worth because you put yourself way down on the rung, and they move up ahead of you.

He said becoming a stepdad made him say, “Oh whoa. Wait a minute. This isn't about me anymore and never will be again.” If that’s not your point of view as a parent, the country music star said, you’re going to miss out. He continued:

You don't know what your regrets are going to be until you look back one day. I feel like my regrets would be, if I stayed on this path, that I am missing out on some more important things in life — and for now, that's our kids.

It sounds like having the boys in his life probably played a role in his decision to step away from The Voice after Season 23, which will air in Spring 2023. Gwen Stefani said as much when discussing his impending exit , pointing out that between the show — which until this year had aired two seasons a year since 2010 — and his own music, he was spending a lot of time away from his family.

His music career is another thing he said is likely coming to an end — a fact he apparently began to make peace with a few years ago. None of it is over yet, however, as Blake Shelton still has another season of The Voice to go after Season 22’s finale on December 12 and 13. The OG coach has three team members competing in the finals , with John Legend and Camila Cabello each having one. Gwen Stefani’s final team member was eliminated in the Semifinals, but it’s a pretty easy guess whose team she’ll be rooting when the performances start at 8 p.m. ET Monday on NBC.