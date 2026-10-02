90 Day Fiancé's Mido Gave A Bizarre Update On Debby As Relationship Rumors Swirl

90 Day Fiancé's Mido Fayed and Debby Rolando were happily married at the end of Season 12, but now some are wondering if that's still the case. While we knew early on that these two tied the knot, their relationship has had a lot of peaks and valleys, and it sounds like they might be going through the latter based on recent social media posts.

This all started when Mido posted a video on social media of himself in a car, riding down a highway. A fan asked where Debby was in the video, and he said the following:

She passed away.

Debby is fine, to get that out of the way, but what a wild thing to say. Fans were baffled as to why he would give such a weird response to a normal question about his wife, especially when it's inaccurate.

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Mido wasn't going to explain himself, so another fan hopped on over to Debby's page to ask why he said that. She replied, but her response only led to more confusion:

Not really sure. Haven’t seen the post.

The response was attached to a throwback photo she posted of herself, which led to speculation that there was trouble in paradise between her and Mido. I'm sure that's no surprise to 90 Day Fiancé fans, especially after watching their storyline, in which it seemed he wanted Debby to be a manager for his growing movie career more than an actual wife.

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There have also been rampant rumors that Debby and Mido are no longer together, and that he's returned to Egypt. While the former may be true, I've pointed out a few times that there's plenty of evidence suggesting Mido is still in the United States. To start, he's appearing in a movie that's filming in Louisiana, and his recent music video was filmed in the United States. Plus, the reflection in his sunglasses in the latest video where he said Debby passed away looks a lot like Louisiana.

I'm more likely to believe this is just one of Mido's "pranks" we saw on 90 Day Fiancé. He made a joke about Debby dying, and he'll continue to pretend that she's dead even though it's clear that's not the case. As for Debby, she may just be playing the good wife and pretending she has no idea what's going on, or there is trouble between them.

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Here's my take. Mido is not driving in that video, and with all due respect, it didn't seem like he had any friends in the United States. I wouldn't be the least bit surprised if Debby were driving when he shot the video, and he sent that reply as he was sitting right next to her. It's still weird that he said it, but I'm not going to spiral out of control with speculation.

90 Day Fiancé Season 12 is available to stream on HBO Max in its entirety. It's worth a watch for those who want to see Mido, who remains one of the strangest people they've put on this show to date.