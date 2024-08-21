The ‘Insane’ Amount Of Money A Paris Nightclub Tried To Charge Simone Biles For Champagne After The Olympics

The Paris 2024 Olympic games were a huge showing for Simone Biles, who had an incredible bounce back following pulling out of the Tokyo Olympics. Winning gold in the all-around and silencing her critics like MyKayla Skinner had to feel great for the champion, but not so great she was willing to spare no expense on this Olympic journey. The gymnast said she was offered an incredibly pricey bottle of champagne at a nightclub in Paris, and the cost of it was quite staggering.

With the Olympics over and all of us missing Simone Biles and others, it's good the bulk of these athletes are on TikTok and sharing stories about their experiences overseas. Biles recently recalled the story about the celebratory night out and the wild price a nightclub attempted to charge her for a bottle of bubbly:

You guys, this club tried to charge me $26,000 for a bottle of champagne. Like, are you insane? Obviously, I didn't buy it, but why would you even try to play me like that? Like, that's wild.

I'm sure Simone Biles gets paid a lot for endorsements, but unless Snoop Dogg was there to use his huge daily salary for covering the games to go halfsies on the bottle, I don't blame her for not paying. At least the nightclub had the decency to inform her of the cost first rather than just assume she would pay the fee.

Superman's David Corenswet Congratulated Stephen Nedoroscik On His Olympics Performance, And I'm Freaking Out As Much As Pommel Horse Guy (Image credit: NBC Sports) This is great.

My biggest follow-up question is whether the bottle fee was valid or if this was a nightclub trying to take advantage of one of the faces of the Olympic games. There are bottles of champagne that can reach that amount at regular retail price, but many of them are close to, if not over, a hundred years old. Unfortunately, we'll probably never get that answer unless the night club that offered the bottle comes forward.

Fortunately, if Simone Biles is around at the 2028 Olympic games, she'll likely be more in her element with the Olympics in Los Angeles. The United States will be hosting the next big iteration of the summer games and kicked it off in style with Tom Cruise doing a big stunt. Personally, I thought that was a weird move at first, but I had trouble thinking about what could possibly be more American these days in Hollywood than that.

I think it's a legitimate question whether Simone Biles will compete or be a spectator of the games, as she'll be 31 at the next Olympics games. She's already well past the age that most professional gymnasts retire and is the second oldest gymnast to win the all-around medal. Biles remained cryptic about whether or not she'll compete in 2028, so we'll have to wait and see.

With four years to wait until the next summer games, readers can at least kill some of that time by taking a look at what is coming up on the 2024 TV schedule. With the fall television season on the way, now is the best time to start figuring out what to tune in for between all the sports and other events demanding our attention.