I Just Found Out How Much Snoop Dogg's Reportedly Paid To Cover The Olympics, And I Got My Mind On His Money And His Money On My Mind

While millions have been tuning in to the Paris Olympics on the 2024 TV schedule for the last two weeks, a handful of lucky celebrities have been able to make the trip to the City of Lights to catch the action in person. Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes were spotted at the final gymnastics events yesterday, and Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande made headlines at the start of the Games for their Wicked-inspired looks. While most of the celebs are spectators, some are there on official business, like Snoop Dogg, who is covering the games for NBC and making the big bucks doing it.

Unlike most of the journalists covering the games who are stuck inside a studio or dealing with various infections, like Colin Jost, who got pulled from Tahiti coverage after various injuries, Snoop Dogg gets to actually attend the events and talk with the athletes and their families. Not only is he living the dream, but he’s also reportedly receiving a nice sum of cash for the job.

According to a now-viral tweet by a young venture capitalist on Forbes 30-Under-30 List, the Grammy-nominated rapper is getting paid $500K a day to promote the games while also having his expenses covered. While the amount is not confirmed, if it is true, it’s a smart way of spending money given how much attention Snoop Dogg is getting from his time at the Games.

Read More About The Paris Olympics (Image credit: NBC) What's In The Box Olympians Get With Their Medals? An Athlete Revealed It In Viral TikTok, And It's So Creative

The Emmy-winning actor/rapper kicked things off during Paris' Opening Ceremonies, where he got to carry the flame into the Olympic Village, and he also provided live coverage during the event. Since then, he has been seen at various events around France. He witnessed Simone Biles make Olympic gymnastics history, stopped by the swimming competition, traveled with the United States men's basketball team, and most recently watched Noah Lyles’ photo finish gold medal race.

He’s also been doing other promo for the games, like taking fans around Paris. With a little help from his longtime friend Martha Stewart, the duo visited a five-star restaurant where Dogg was coerced into trying authentic French food, which you can see below. The duo also paid a visit to the equestrian competition, where the rapper faced his fears of horses.

Martha Stewart forces Snoop Dogg to try escargot at Le Cinq | Paris Olympics | NBC Sports - YouTube Watch On

This isn’t the first time he has played a part in Olympic coverage. During the Tokyo 2020 Games, Snoop co-hosted Peacock’s Olympic Highlights show alongside comedian Kevin Hart. The two went viral thanks to their commentary on the equestrian dressage competition.

Changes were seemingly made this year, with Hart sharing co-hosting duties with long-time SNL star Kenan Thompson on the streaming service while the rapper/actor headed off to Paris for in-person coverage. Based on the social media buzz around Snoop Dogg's appearances, he clearly deserves the reported payday he's getting, and it seems likely that we’ll see more of him in four years when the Games make their return to Los Angeles.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Until then, you can tune into NBC or Peacock with a subscription to catch the last few days of competition and Snoop Dogg’s iconic coverage of the events.