Insecure’s Issa Rae Explains Where The Characters Will Be Left After The Final Season
Will the Insecure characters have nice endings or messy as ever?
Insecure has had a strong run over the first four seasons on HBO, but fans will soon have to say goodbye to the series. Season 5 of the groundbreaking comedy series will be its last. With the upcoming fifth season being the show’s final outing, star and co-creator Issa Rae had to figure out how all the characters’ stories would wrap up. Did she want to leave it open-ended or put a firm stamp on the HBO series? Now, Rae has explained where the characters will be by the end of the comedy.
Being the captain of the Insecure ship, the characters’ fates were left up to Issa Rae and the writers’ room, and there was some pressure to wrap up everyone’s storylines. But the multifaceted talent found tying up Issa Dee and the characters’ stories might not be necessary. The Insecure star revealed how executive producer Amy Aniobi relieved her anxiety over concluding the characters’ lives neatly, telling The New York Times:
Having spent so many years creating, developing, and writing these characters, Issa Rae decided to let the characters live beyond the page. While concluding each character’s story is the norm for most shows, Rae went against the grain. It does leave the series open for a return at some point, even if that isn't necessarily likely to happen. The Insecure creator’s co-star Jay Ellis couldn’t have agreed more with her decision. The Top Gun: Maverick star said about leaving the characters’ lives a bit unfinished:
Given the messy and ordinary lives of Issa Dee and the gang, Jay Ellis hit the nail on the head. Each season has seen fans catch up months, if not years, after the last season’s events. So, having the characters continue after Season 5 isn’t unusual for the world of Insecure.
Leaving things open-ended could work for the HBO comedy in the future, even though a revival might not be possible for the foreseeable future given Issa Rae's busy schedule. As the creator and star, Rae should be able to leave her show the best way she sees fit. Hopefully, fans will understand Rae’s vision when Insecure premieres on Oct. 24 on HBO.
A boy from Greenwood, South Carolina. CinemaBlend Contributor. An animation enthusiast (anime, US and international films, television). Freelance writer, designer and artist. Lover of music (US and international).
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.