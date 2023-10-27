Is The TVA Gone? 'Loki' Season 2, Episode 4 Video Review And Analysis
What's next for the TVA? We break down episode 4 and speculate wildly about what's to come in Disney+'s 'Loki' Season 2.
"Loki" Season 2 is continuing with a bang, literally. Episode 4 ended in a fashion that has everyone asking, "Is the TVA really destroyed?" CinemaBlend's Sean O'Connell thinks not, as he dives into everything we've seen so far this episode and this season, as well as what the Season 2 trailers have promised is to come.
Video Chapters:
00:00 - Intro
01:15 - Is The TVA Gone? What's Been Revealed In Season 2 Trailers
03:50 - Ouroboros: How Episode 4 Treated Time Travel
06:16 - Playing Gods: Loki & Sylive Mirror Ravonna and He Who Remains
08:54 - Outro
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. Sean created ReelBlend, which he proudly cohosts with Jake Hamilton and Kevin McCarthy. And he's the author of RELEASE THE SNYDER CUT, the Spider-Man history book WITH GREAT POWER, and an upcoming book about Bruce Willis.
