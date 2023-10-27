Is The TVA Gone? 'Loki' Season 2, Episode 4 Video Review And Analysis

"Loki" Season 2 is continuing with a bang, literally. Episode 4 ended in a fashion that has everyone asking, "Is the TVA really destroyed?" CinemaBlend's Sean O'Connell thinks not, as he dives into everything we've seen so far this episode and this season, as well as what the Season 2 trailers have promised is to come.

Video Chapters:

00:00 - Intro

01:15 - Is The TVA Gone? What's Been Revealed In Season 2 Trailers

03:50 - Ouroboros: How Episode 4 Treated Time Travel

06:16 - Playing Gods: Loki & Sylive Mirror Ravonna and He Who Remains

08:54 - Outro