As Michael Jordan And More Hall Of Famers Join NBA On NBC, Their Colleague Shares A Great Take On Working With Them

The NBA on NBC finally returns to the airwaves this week as part of the 2025 TV schedule, and nostalgia and fun are sure to abound. Of course, the block will look a bit different than it did when it aired between the ‘90s and the early 2000s. That’s especially true due to the presence of high-profile analysts and commentators, including Michael Jordan, Tracy McGrady and Carmelo Anthony. Obviously, there’s plenty of star power at play here, and play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico has a sweet take on working with all of them.

As a broadcaster, Mike Tirico wears many hats as is, so it’s impressive that he’s also taking on NBA coverage now that the broadcast rights have reverted back to NBC. The team Tirico will be working with is quite robust, to say the least and, as a fan, I find that star-studded crew to be somewhat intimidating. Of course, Tirico has forged great relationships with celebrated athletes. So it probably shouldn’t be surprising that when the veteran sportscaster spoke with Today, he shared glowing thoughts about MJ and co.:

Michael’s a special contributor to our coverage, but I have to be honest, it’s fun. Last night, we grabbed a team dinner before our season gets started, and Tracy McGrady, Carmelo Anthony, and then my partners on the game tonight – Reggie Miller and Jamal Crawford – we’re all sitting together, hanging out, talking basketball, watching the baseball and the football game at the same time. And it’s just a fun group to be with.

I wish I could’ve been a fly on the wall while those sports legends were talking shop, and it’s easy for me to imagine just how much fun it would be to hang out with them. Of course, each of those veterans also brings a wealth of knowledge to the job, given their experiences as players. Tirico touched on that later in his interview, and he also shared a staggering stat pertaining to his new colleagues:

Hearing from that generation that grew up on the NBA of Jordan and the other guys, and they laid another foundation – I think we talked about [how] we had like 80,000+ points scored all time in the NBA sitting at the dinner table. So they’re gonna share their knowledge with everyone on the broadcast, which will be a lot of fun for all of us who are working with them.

NBC seemingly spared no expense when it came to putting together its lineup of broadcasters with plenty of experience. Recent signee Tracy McGrady, for example, has appeared on multiple networks.. Contributor Grant Hill is also well versed in the art of sports commentary, and fellow NBA on TNT alum Jamal Crawford is insightful as well Overall, what we have is an eclectic mix of personalities, and the full roster can be checked out down below:

Jamal Crawford (Game Analyst)

(Game Analyst) Reggie Miller (Game Analyst)

(Game Analyst) Grant Hill (Game Analyst)

(Game Analyst) Brad Daugherty (Game Analyst)

(Game Analyst) Derek Fisher (Game Analyst)

(Game Analyst) Robbie Hummel (Game Analyst)

(Game Analyst) Austin Rivers (Game Analyst)

(Game Analyst) Brian Scalabrine (Game Analyst)

(Game Analyst) Maria Taylor (Studio Host)

(Studio Host) Ahmed Fareed (Studio Host)

(Studio Host) Mike Tirico (Play-By-Play)

(Play-By-Play) Noah Eagle (Play-By-Play)

(Play-By-Play) Terry Gannon (Play-By-Play)

(Play-By-Play) Michael Grady (Play-By-Play)

(Play-By-Play) Jordan Cornette (Courtside Reporter)

(Courtside Reporter) Ashley ShahAhmadi (Courtside Reporter)

(Courtside Reporter) Zora Stephenson (Courtside Reporter)

(Courtside Reporter) Grant Liffmann (NBA Insider)

(NBA Insider) Michael Jordan (Special Contributor)

A lot has especially been said about Michael Jordan’s (Charles Barkley-approved) role as a “special contributor.” Days ago, NBC commentator and former football player Cris Collinsworth teased Jordan’s role, saying that fans would be in for a real treat. Shortly after, the network revealed that Jordan would appear in a series called MJ: Insights to Excellence, which will air throughout basketball season. And, as Collinsworth suggests, the show will offer more than hot takes from the man many argue is the basketball GOAT.

I’m eager to see what Mike Tirico and co. bring to this new era of NBA on NBC and, based on his glowing comments, their chemistry should be on point. The block returns tonight on NBC, with a doubleheader that sees The Houston Rockets facing the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:30 p.m. ET and the Golden State Warriors playing the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET. Also, see the first installment of MJ: Insights into Excellence during halftime of the Houston/OKC game. Games can also be streamed with a Peacock subscription.