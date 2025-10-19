‘I’m Gonna Get Shot For Some Of This.’ A Former Athlete Shares Details On Michael Jordan’s New Gig At NBC
He might've said too much.
This year marks the return of the NBA on NBC, with this iteration of the brand also including games that’ll be available for Peacock subscription holders. For this massive programming endeavor, NBC Sports has recruited a number of great media personalities as play-by-play commentators and in-studio analysts. Surprisingly, Michael Jordan is one of the former players joining the fold and, since his hiring was announced, details on his exact job have been kept under wraps. Now, however, someone is spilling a bit of tea on that front.
It was formally announced this past May that “His Airness” would serve as a “special contributor” for NBC Sports’ NBA coverage. As intriguing as the news was to me, I still found that title to be incredibly ambiguous. Executives may have remained coy on the specifics of Jordan’s gig, but it was only a matter of time before someone let the proverbial cat out of the bag. Former NFL player Cris Collinsworth, who also works for NBC, was asked about Jordan’s job, and he shared some information he probably shouldn’t have:
Well, that’s a serious tease if there ever was one, and color me intrigued. Of course, the former Cincinnati Bengal chose his words wisely when discussing this topic on Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams. The show’s eponymous host also got even more details out of Collinsworth. As the three-time Pro Bowler explained (as shown on YouTube), Air Jordan hasn’t simply been hired to dish out stats on analyze developments impacting today’s NBA:
So, based on these comments, it sounds like sports fans aren’t simply in for a highlight segment but a more personalized production that welcomes viewers into Michael Jordan’s world, so to speak. It also seems there’s going to be some levity, as Chris Collinsworth teased that Jordan “busts chops” better than most. The decorated hall of famer’s direct and (sometimes unintentionally) hilarious way of talking about his experiences is one of the reasons why The Last Dance – which is streamable with a Netflix subscription – is so entertaining.
Of course, Michael Jordan isn’t the only primo personality who’s been scooped up by NBC in recent months. Fellow hall of famer Tracy McGrady is joining as an in-studio, while another HoF member, Grant Hill, will serve as a contributor, too. One of Grant’s fellow NBA on TNT alums, Jamal Crawford, is serving as a game analyst as well. Veteran broadcasters Mike Tirico and Noah Eagle along with Carmelo Anthony are also a few of the big names who’ve been tapped to join this team.
Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
Get in on NBC's coverage of the NBA this coming season by signing up for Peacock! The service costs as little as $7.99 a month, and you can also pay more for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus. With the higher tiers, enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.
When it comes to Jordan’s hiring, I’d still love to hear some more details about what viewers can expect. The information shared by Cris Collinsworth does have me excited, though, and I’m hopeful that Jordan’s new job will end up being a complex, yet entertaining, part of this new wave of basketball coverage.
NBA on NBC and Peacock kicks off on Tuesday, October 21 amid the 2025 TV schedule with a doubleheader. That night, the Houston Rockets will play the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:30 ET, while the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers will face off at 10 p.m. ET.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.