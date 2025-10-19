‘I’m Gonna Get Shot For Some Of This.’ A Former Athlete Shares Details On Michael Jordan’s New Gig At NBC

This year marks the return of the NBA on NBC, with this iteration of the brand also including games that’ll be available for Peacock subscription holders. For this massive programming endeavor, NBC Sports has recruited a number of great media personalities as play-by-play commentators and in-studio analysts. Surprisingly, Michael Jordan is one of the former players joining the fold and, since his hiring was announced, details on his exact job have been kept under wraps. Now, however, someone is spilling a bit of tea on that front.

It was formally announced this past May that “His Airness” would serve as a “special contributor” for NBC Sports’ NBA coverage. As intriguing as the news was to me, I still found that title to be incredibly ambiguous. Executives may have remained coy on the specifics of Jordan’s gig, but it was only a matter of time before someone let the proverbial cat out of the bag. Former NFL player Cris Collinsworth, who also works for NBC, was asked about Jordan’s job, and he shared some information he probably shouldn’t have:

Man, I’m gonna get shot for some of this. I'm sure it’s all a big surprise, but it will be a deep dive into the brain of Michael Jordan. Is that enough of a tease without giving away anything? … The things that you would really want to know from Michael Jordan, if you got a chance to sit down and just have a conversation with Michael Jordan. No cameras, just a couple glasses of wine and just enjoy a great conversation about all the things that you knew about him or thought you knew about him from watching the series and the whole thing, you’re gonna get that.

Well, that’s a serious tease if there ever was one, and color me intrigued. Of course, the former Cincinnati Bengal chose his words wisely when discussing this topic on Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams. The show’s eponymous host also got even more details out of Collinsworth. As the three-time Pro Bowler explained (as shown on YouTube), Air Jordan hasn’t simply been hired to dish out stats on analyze developments impacting today’s NBA:

Plus, you’re gonna get a very focused — you know, ‘Michael, who do you think the best player in the NBA is?’ It’s not that stuff. It’s like details way inside the brain of the greatest basketball player that ever lived... I think you’ll get very much the Michael experience.

So, based on these comments, it sounds like sports fans aren’t simply in for a highlight segment but a more personalized production that welcomes viewers into Michael Jordan’s world, so to speak. It also seems there’s going to be some levity, as Chris Collinsworth teased that Jordan “busts chops” better than most. The decorated hall of famer’s direct and (sometimes unintentionally) hilarious way of talking about his experiences is one of the reasons why The Last Dance – which is streamable with a Netflix subscription – is so entertaining.

Of course, Michael Jordan isn’t the only primo personality who’s been scooped up by NBC in recent months. Fellow hall of famer Tracy McGrady is joining as an in-studio, while another HoF member, Grant Hill, will serve as a contributor, too. One of Grant’s fellow NBA on TNT alums, Jamal Crawford, is serving as a game analyst as well. Veteran broadcasters Mike Tirico and Noah Eagle along with Carmelo Anthony are also a few of the big names who’ve been tapped to join this team.

When it comes to Jordan’s hiring, I’d still love to hear some more details about what viewers can expect. The information shared by Cris Collinsworth does have me excited, though, and I’m hopeful that Jordan’s new job will end up being a complex, yet entertaining, part of this new wave of basketball coverage.

NBA on NBC and Peacock kicks off on Tuesday, October 21 amid the 2025 TV schedule with a doubleheader. That night, the Houston Rockets will play the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:30 ET, while the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers will face off at 10 p.m. ET.