After The Internet Called Him Out, Michael B. Jordan Responded About His Awkward Red Carpet Pose

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Put your hands together, everyone!

Michael B. Jordan in The Thomas Crown Affair.
(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

There’s no doubt that Michael B. Jordan has natural charisma and charm. After all, he was People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2020. However, even one of the most handsome leading men has his awkward moments. So, after the internet called out the Oscar winner for his uncomfortable posing on red carpets,