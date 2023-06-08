It’s A Bummer That Grey’s Anatomy Vet Ellen Pompeo Hates The ‘Pick Me, Choose Me, Love Me’ Scene, But I Totally Get It
She's not wrong.
Ellen Pompeo was part of several iconic moments on Grey’s Anatomy, delivering a number of quotable lines in her 19 seasons as the show’s lead. One of the series' most classic moments came back in Season 2, when her character Meredith Grey begged Patrick Dempsey’s Derek Shepherd to, “Pick me. Choose me. Love me,” rather than give his marriage to Addison another shot. Pompeo was famously “horrified” by that scene, and while I completely understand her reasoning, it’s still kind of a bummer.
Grey’s Anatomy veterans Ellen Pompeo and Katherine Heigl reunited for an Actors on Actors interview with Variety, and the Izzie Stevens actress brought up how fans still quote dialogue from the show to them. For Pompeo, she gets that McDreamy scene from one of Grey’s Anatomy’s best episodes, “Bring the Pain,” and she recalled being so embarrassed by Meredith’s display, saying:
When that episode aired back in 2005, viewers saw it as the writers likely intended it to be: Meredith at her most vulnerable, putting all of her feelings out there for Derek and telling him that he was exactly what she wanted. However, knowing how strongly Ellen Pompeo opposed that scene, it honestly takes a lot of the appeal away from it for me. Now I can’t help but see it through the actress’ eyes, and I just don’t want to see Meredith’s big moment as a huge show of insecurity.
Is it possible that’s how the next generation of Grey’s fans will also see that scene? Ellen Pompeo said her daughter apparently references that quote in a way that paints Meredith in a less-than-flattering light. The actress said:
That quote also played a big part in Ellen Pompeo’s final episode as a series regular, in which she refused to beg Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) to follow her to Boston.
Ellen Pompeo really isn’t wrong. Meredith had no business begging for Derek’s love back in Season 2. We tend to forget that Derek was … not great to Meredith in the earlier seasons of the show, and it’s just such a bad look for any woman to beg a man to leave his wife for you — even if Addison did cheat on McDreamy with McSteamy.
It’s somewhat disappointing that one of Grey’s Anatomy’s most iconic scenes was so strongly disliked by the actor delivering the famous lines, but that doesn’t mean anyone has to stop enjoying the monologue. The first 18 seasons of the medical drama can be streamed with a Netflix subscription, with Season 19 being added on June 17. While we wait for Season 20 to premiere on ABC, check out our 2023 TV schedule to see what shows are coming soon.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Most Popular
By Laura Hurley
By Adam Holmes