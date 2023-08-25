Jaden Smith Had A Funny Comment For Dad Will Smith After He Shared His Latest Fresh Prince Post

As one of the most famous entertainers in Hollywood — both for better and for worse — Will Smith is no doubt very used to seeing a wide array of loving tributes from fans everywhere he goes. And obviously not just for one certain topic, but for a variety of celebrated efforts in the worlds of movies, music, TV and beyond. But it’s hard to top the artistic bliss delivered by the super-talented muralist Fábio Gomes Trindade, who honored Smith’s ‘90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air with his highly unique public art, and Jaden Smith had an amusing response after his dad posted about it.

The Brazilian artist has an impressive knack for painting wall murals that repurpose overhanging trees and bushes as the hair for whatever subject he happens to be depicting. he recently shared the photo and video of his Fresh Prince homage, which is both an excellent representation of Will Smith on top of being a nifty way to make an otherwise unremarkable space pop. Check out the video of him in action below!

Magnificent, isn’t it? Trindade has certainly captured some gorgeous visages through many other works, but perhaps none with a subject as widely known as Will Smith’s. And when it comes to fan art, few projects can compare with the scope, size, ingenuity, and public access as these finely crafted wall paintings. Which makes Jaden Smith’s response so amusing in its spot-on-ness, while also still being a major understatement.

This is a flex dad

Like, Will Smith could already boast tons of examples of his decades of fame and mass wealth by way of houses, vehicles and other expensive purchases, but those kinds of physical goods could also be boasted by tons of other monoliths of affluence. But how many of those same people can claim they're also the subject of a stellar painting like the ones crafted by Fábio Gomes Trindade? Flex on, Big Willie Style.

Earlier in the summer, Jaden Smith addressed his and other family members’ use of psychedelics , saying that his mom Jada Pinkett Smith was the one responsible for introducing those trippy vibes to everyone. Regardless of how that started, I have to think it would be a blast to go on a shroom or LSD ride in a space near where Fábio Gomes Trindade would be working on his latest piece.

The King Richard actor's message about the painting wasn't so flex-forward, but rather complimentary about Trindade himself. Here's how he captioned his Instagram post :

Wow!! @fabiogomestrindade, fico honrado e sempre impressionado com seu trabalho! [I am honored and always impressed with your work.] I love the beauty you bring to the streets of Goiás. E aí Brasil?! [What's up, Brazil?!]

And Jaden wasn't the only familiar face who responded to Will Smith's post. Fellow Fresh Prince vet Daphne Reid chimed in as well with appreciation for both the artist and the subject, saying:

One of my favorite artists creating the countenance of one of my favorite friends!

While no one is turning a palm tree into Jaden Smith’s hair just yet, it’s always a possibility. The musician is currently in Japan to help launch the first collaboration between his clothing brand MSFTSrep and the sportswear company New Balance, which will build upon past partnerships that Smith himself had with NB.