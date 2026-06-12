Law And Order Fans Had The Funniest Takes About Mariska Hargitay's Face After The Knicks Won Game 4
She was going through it.
The New York Knicks shocked the world with their Game 4 win on Wednesday, overcoming the largest deficit in NBA Finals history. It was a game that felt out of reach until the final moments, and even the celebrities in attendance couldn't believe what they witnessed. This included Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay, who went viral after fans spotted her shocked expression while being consoled by Taylor Swift.
Olivia Benson isn't returning to the 2026 TV schedule until later this year, but fans are well fed after seeing Hargitay's face minutes after the Knicks took the lead thanks to a last-second putback by OG Anunoby. They're now one game away from winning their first NBA championship since 1973, and the face of this famous Knicks fan really says it all:
No, Tracy Morgan didn't throw up courtside again; that's the look from a fan who realized she may be witnessing history as it unfolds. I'd say she got her bang for her buck for those courtside seats, but I recently learned that celebrities don't pay for those seats.
Now, after seeing her reactions, of course, fans of Hargitay had a lot to say. So, I'll kick it over to the Law & Order fans who reacted to the moment on X, and had all sorts of jokes tied to the show:
- I have seen Olivia Benson attacked and shot at and look less traumatized than she does here.
- She just took down the biggest criminal in SVU history
- Looking like she just seen William Lewis again
- Or had Noah stolen for the 12th time
- There are SVU episode blocks of Olivia getting kidnapped/tortured that had Olivia Benson look less emotionally traumatized then last night.
- “Dun dun” gotta be the new “badum”
- It's like Taylor caught the bad guy.
It's all hilarious, but only because Noah Benson is a fictional character and the actor who plays him has a lot of fun behind the scenes with the actors. Mariska Hargitay is getting a lot of flak from the internet for her reaction to that moment, but as we've seen in pictures, just about everyone was losing it during the Knicks' historic comeback:
I love how Ben Stiller looks absolutely locked in on his phone, because he's reportedly working on a documentary that chronicles the Knicks' 2026 playoff run (via THR). Hopefully, he has someone with footage he can borrow for the playoff game he skipped to attend the Met Gala, so maybe Mariska Hargitay can lend him some videos she took.
Ultimately, Mariska Hargitay is just a passionate sports fan, and at the end of the day, her exhausted face will be one of the many headlines to come out of this NBA Finals season. So, I'll continue to laugh about reactions to this face and how people are likening it to Michael Jordan's flu game picture.
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The New York Knicks will look to close out the series against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, June 13th at 8:30 p.m. ET. It's do-or-die for Victor Wembanyama's team, and I have to wonder if this massive collapse from the Spurs started when he took them to see Obsession. Meanwhile, I'm going to hope that we'll get to see more of Mariska Hargitay's passionate reactions (and matching shirts with Taylor Swift) as the Finals continue.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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