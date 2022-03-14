Jason Momoa And Lenny Kravitz Both Share Support For Zoë Kravitz After Her SNL Debut

Zoë Kravitz has been a busy star as of late, as she’s been actively promoting her latest movie, The Batman. One of her most recent activities took her away from her recent press engagements, though. This past weekend, she took to the stage in Studio 8H at 30 Rockefeller Plaza to host Saturday Night Live. The actress appeared in a number of humorous sketches and managed to deliver a memorable monologue (during which Kate McKinnon donned leather and a whip ). Following her SNL debut, both of her father figures, Jason Momoa and Lenny Kravitz, shared some sweet words of support.

Jason Momoa seems to be incredibly close with Zoë Kravitz. The Aquaman star began dating her famous mother, Lisa Bonet, in 2005 before the two were eventually married in 2017. While the two are reportedly divorcing (despite reconciliation rumors), Momoa has still been hyping Kravtiz’s role as Catwoman and also supported her at The Batman ’s premiere . In celebration of her SNL debut, he took to Instagram to post an image of one of her title cards from the night along with a sweet caption. Check it out:

The post shared by the Selina Kyle actress’ rockstar father, Lenny Kravitz, was also incredibly sweet. The musician and actor shared two photos of both he and his daughter at 30 Rock, which is where his parents, actress Roxie Roker and producer Sy Kravitz, first met and worked together. See the images for yourself down below:

It goes without saying that this is an auspicious moment for not only Zoë Kravitz but her veteran entertainer of a father, and he really managed to sum things up in a beautiful way. What makes the post even more sentimental, though, is that Jason Momoa spotted it and added a loving comment:

so stoked for you. what a amazing moment. love u both ❤️❤️

Lisa Bonet’s former partners are more than friendly, as they’ve formed something of a blended family after Bonet began dating Momoa. Over the years, the two have shown each other plenty of love and have been spotted hanging out on a few occasions. Lenny Kravtiz has even seemingly made it a priority to wish Momoa a happy birthday every year.

Zoë Kravitz probably relishes the fact that she has such a strong support system. Though she’s gotten real about having two famous parents (and the advantages that come with that), she still deals with the usual pitfalls that come with fame. I think we can all agree that when things get tough, there’s nothing like having loving people around to pick you up when you’re down.