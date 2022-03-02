After Break-up With Lisa Bonet (And Amidst Reconciliation Rumors), Jason Momoa Talks Supporting Zoë Kravitz At The Batman Premiere

While the relationship status of Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet is officially “complicated” that hasn’t stopped the Aquaman actor from being the head of Zoë Kravitz’s cheering section as she debuts as Catwoman in The Batman. It’s clear that no matter what the state of his romantic relationship is, he still considers Kravitz to be part of his family.

Jason Momoa attended the world premiere of The Batman, alongside the two children he shares with Lisa Bonet. Speaking with ET , Momoa made it clear that he considers Zoë Kravitz, Bonet’s daughter from a previous relationship with rocker Lenny Krazitz, to still be family , despite that fact that official word is that Momoa and Bonet have ended their marriage . But even if that’s the case, he will always be there for support of Kravitz when needed. Momoa said…

We're just so proud. Lisa couldn't be here so we're representing, me and the babies. We're very excited to just be here… It's still family, you know?

While there have been recent rumors indicating there may have been a reconciliation between Momoa and Bonet, it’s not much of a shock to hear Jason Momoa offering his love and support regardless of what happens there. It’s been clear that the Kravitz/Momoa clans remain close even after relationships end, so this is almost expected.

Despite the fact that Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz have been separated for years, Kravitz is still very close with the family, and that has included having a strong relationship with Jason Momoa . At the same time Momoa has treated Zoë Kravitz like a daughter for years, even though they aren’t genetically connected.

The indication when the split was originally announced indicated that the two were parting on good terms, at least to the degree that a couple can when they are parting at all. From every outward appearance that has been the case.

There was no real explanation given for the split, though there have been some reports . If the rumors of reconciliation are true, then there are obviously still strong feelings there. If they are not true, one wonders if perhaps simply the fact that the larger family remains close is giving off the impression of possible reconciliation.

For what it’s worth it looks like Zoë Kravitz is going to be getting a lot of praise from a lot of people, related to her or otherwise, when it comes to her role in The Batman. Many early critics are praising her performance as one of the highlights of what is overall, apparently a pretty good movie. The rest of us will learn just how good she is when the movie opens in theaters this weekend.