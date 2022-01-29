Despite Split From Lisa Bonet, Jason Momoa Is Still Hyping Up Zoë Kravitz’s Role As Catwoman

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet shocked us all this month when the couple announced they are getting a divorce after nearly five years of marriage and 16 years together overall. But just because the duo are going their separate ways , that doesn’t mean their beautiful family has to fall apart. Jason Momoa has been a proud stepfather to Bonet’s first daughter, Zoë Kravitz, and is continuing to support her as she joins the world of DC movies.

The world will soon see Zoë Kravitz’s take on Catwoman in The Batman, and Jason Momoa is as hyped as we are . The Aquaman actor took to his Instagram to share a poster of one of DC’s upcoming movies to say how “proud” he is, even though he’s currently going through a divorce with her mother.

Jason Momoa said that he “can’t wait” to see The Batman, along with passing along the movie’s upcoming release date. He even used the adorable nickname he has for her “zozo bear,” which he has dropped in the past. Zoë Kravitz commented “i love youuuuuuuuuu” in the comment section. Something tells me these two are going to be just fine and remain close despite Momoa’s split from Lisa Bonet.

Oftentimes, there’s an expectation that just because a couple is no longer together or a divorce is in the mix that suddenly everything would be different between the parties involved. It doesn’t seem like there’s much drama between Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet, who released a joint statement about the state of their relationship.

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa also share two teen children together, so they are likely going to remain close as they continue to co-parent. Zoë Kravitz is Bonet’s first child, whom she had with Lenny Kravitz prior to her divorce to the rock star back in 1993. This is Momoa’s first known divorce. As the pair wrote in their announcement, they are freeing each other “to be who we are learning to become”. Here’s more of their early January statement:

We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring… Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what's possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail✨ J & L.