Jeff Probst And Former Survivor Contestant Charlie Had A Funny Back And Forth After Host Took One For The Team And Ate Germ-Infested Peanut Butter: 'I Give Everything For This Show'

There are long-running TV shows, and then there's Survivor. Considered one of the best reality shows of all time, we're currently in the midst of Season 47, which is airing on CBS. As always the show is hosted by Jeff Probst, who had a funny back and forth with contestant Charlie Davis after he took one or the team and ate germ-infested peanut butter on the show. Probst was even quoted saying "I give everything for this show." Let's break it all down.

While some fans wonder how much Survivor contestants make, there are other mysteries surrounding the beloved competition series. Case in point: during an episode of the podcast On Fire with Jeff Probst, Charlie Day asked the host/showrunner about a recent segment where Jeff encouraged fans to apply for the show. Day asked "Was that the actual peanut butter that the players who had not showered or washed their hands in two weeks had been eating?", to which Probst responded with:

Thank you for noticing. Yes, it was! I did that casting call less than one minute after the players left. That was Jada's idea. She produces those.

Well that... was a choice. Charlie (who is a Survivor player that some fans think deserved to win) was understandably concerned about Probst's choice to share that same peanut butter. After all, he knows firsthand just how dirty and germy the contestants are after not being able to bathe for weeks at a time.

While I love peanut butter as much as the next day, I don't now if I'd want to have a taste after the dirty hands of Survivor contestants were all over it. But Probst seemingly wants credit for going the extra mile, saying:

I just want it be noted I give everything for this show! I'm willing to risk bacterial infections, viral infections, parasites, or just general illness just to encourage future players to apply to be on Survivor!

Survivor injuries have become fairly common, and we've seen a number of players get medically evacuated because of infections. This is perhaps why it's so surprising to Charlie when Jeff Probst voluntarily put himself in harms way over some peanut butter. Luckily he didn't get sick from the snack.

The New Era of Survivor is full of twists, as well as some changes to how the show is filmed. That includes Jeff asking fans to apply for the show shortly after challenges end. And there's no indication that Probst is going to leave his job on the series anytime soon.

