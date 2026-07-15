Alan Ritchson Shared A Thrilling Update About Reacher Season 5 Before Season 4 Could Even Premiere
I love to hear this!
Reacher Season 4 is one of the entries on the 2026 TV schedule that I’ve been anticipating most. Alan Ritchson has been hyping it up big time, and now, we’re getting quite close to being able to stream it with an Amazon Prime subscription. However, there’s also a big reason to already be excited about what’s to come after this season, as the show’s star has shared a thrilling update about Season 5.
Now, we already knew Reacher Season 5 was happening; it got renewed earlier this year. However, what I didn’t expect was an update about when it would start filming. That’s exactly what Alan Ritchson provided, though, when chatting with New York Live about why he thinks Season 4 of Reacher is some of their best work yet:
Typically, a show gets renewed after its newest season airs, and then it begins production a few months after that. However, that’s not the case for the next season of Reacher. In fact, it sounds like Ritchson is going to begin work on Season 5 before Season 4’s premiere on August 12. That means we’ll probably be able to stream Season 5 even sooner than I expected.
Now, Season 1 of Reacher premiered in early 2022, and then Season 2 came out nearly two years later, in December of 2023. The turnaround on Season 3 was faster, as it premiered about a year after that in early 2025. Ritchson finished work on Season 4 in March of this year, and by the time it premieres, it will have been about a year and a half since the last time we got new episodes. I’m hoping that we’ll get Season 5 no longer than a year after Season 4, because waiting is hard.
Based on Alan Ritchson’s update about going into production soon, that seems possible. And that, my friends, is thrilling, especially since we haven’t even seen Season 4 yet.
Speaking of Season 4, we should really be getting hyped for that. It’s a book-to-screen adaptation of Lee Child’s Good Tomorrow, which will see Reacher race through Manhattan as he’s chased by a bunch of bad guys. Based on the premise alone, it sounds amazing. However, Alan Ritchson has made it abundantly clear that he thinks this is Reacher’s finest installment yet. So, you better be ready to watch it on August 12.
Then, it’ll really be time to get ready for Season 5, because not only is it confirmed to be happening, it’s already being worked on.
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Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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