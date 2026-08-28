I Can't Get Over Alan Ritchson Smashing A Full Cake In A Reacher Crew Member's Face On Set

If you’re watching Reacher with an Amazon Prime subscription , you can see Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher fighting bad guys and running into trouble on a weekly basis. Meanwhile, while Season 4 is airing on the 2026 TV schedule , Season 5 is being filmed. We’re actually getting to see a lot from that production too, thanks to Ritchson’s BTS content, which recently included a video of him smashing a cake in a crew member’s face.

As I mentioned, as Reacher Season 4 started dropping its episodes, Ritchson and co. went into production on Season 5 . So, as twists about Lila are being revealed on-screen, the lead actor is filming what we’ll see next. However, it’s not all serious business on set; they celebrate birthdays too. And in this one case, they celebrated with a cake smash to the face. Take a look:

A post shared by Alan Ritchson (@alanritchson) A photo posted by on

As you can see in the video, Ritchson explained that a PA named Brett requested a cake smash from the Reacher lead, it was not the actor’s idea. In fact, the PA actually made this request at 4:52 a.m. – which makes it funnier for some reason – with a text that read:

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Is Alan going to get me a cake for my birthday? And then I’ll let him smash it in my face.

Ritchson then grabbed the cake, which featured lovely light blue cursive text, sang “Happy Birthday” and proceeded to smash the cake in Brett’s face. Honestly, it looks like the PA’s life was made by this too; his reaction was so wholesome. Talk about a way to celebrate your 38th birthday.

The other detail I’d like to point out is the T-shirt Ritchson is wearing. It says “I’m a big deal in New Mexico,” and I feel like it has to be a Reacher costume. Maybe he destroyed his normal shirt, and the only new one he could find was this. Anyway, that detail also got me laughing, and it made the cake smash even better.

Along with this being a fun stand-alone BTS moment from the set of Reacher, it also fits in nicely with the other posts Ritchson has uploaded. From his humourously honest take on filming in the snow during the summer to greeting fans who were waiting by the set to doing curls with his set chairs , it’s clear they’re having a great time filming Season 5.

Now, I’m very excited to see what they’re working on. However, first, we have to get through Season 4. That’s right, we’re only a few episodes into it, and you can catch new ones every Wednesday on Prime Video. Then, hopefully not long after that, we’ll get to see Reacher Season 5 and what they’ve been filming between these hilarious behind-the-scenes moments.