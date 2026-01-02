Big Brother Season 6 Winner Maggie Ausburn Made A Rare Appearance On The Internet Recently, And Many Fans Are Making The Same Comment

It may be hard to believe in 2026, but there was once a time when someone would win a reality television show and then proceed to fade into obscurity. In an age where most people who win Big Brother's prize money turn that into appearances on The Challenge, The Traitors, or even The Bold and the Beautiful, a winner from BB's past has resurfaced. Season 6's Maggie Ausburn was spotted in a photo with another alumnus, and I agree with all the comments fans are making.

Maggie was considered a controversial winner back in her day, with many fans despising her Friendship alliance and rooting for underdogs Janelle Pierzina and Kaysar Ridha to pull through instead. That said, as more people watch past seasons of Big Brother online with their Paramount+ subscription, she's gotten more flowers for how she controlled the game by rallying Houseguests around the memory of her friend and former Houseguest Eric "Cappie" Littmann. All this to say, people were thrilled when her former alliance member, April Lewis, shared a photo with Maggie on her Instagram Stories (via @ThatBigBroTea):

Just came across a Maggie BB6 sighting, and she looks almost exactly the same as she did 20 years ago #bb27 pic.twitter.com/cIJHI9w18CDecember 30, 2025

Many echoed the caption from the fan account, noting that Maggie, who was 27 when she won Big Brother back in 2005, looks practically the same twenty years later. Check out some of the comments below, some of which also give April the same compliment:

I don't think she's aged at all, she still has the same smile as well! - @Flicxxity

Mothers haven’t aged a day! - @Ryan_205133

Janelle was my favorite that season but Maggie looks absolutely fantastic!😊 - @prairie1967

WOW she truly does. Amazing. Life has been good to her. - @grannyknowslove

Holy crap she looks exactly the same - @LavenderElixir1

I agree that she doesn't look any different, and I'm also shocked by the amount of positivity in the comments. No overwhelming mentions about how awful the Friendship alliance was, references to Janelle's "Bye bye bitches" moment, it's almost bizarre. Could we finally be at a point where Big Brother fans are more in favor of Maggie than not?

If that's the case, then I would say the odds of her receiving an invitation to appear on a hypothetical "Legends" season of Big Brother are high. Many greats of the game have shown interest in a shortened spinoff, but so far, CBS hasn't pulled the trigger.

Of course, Maggie has remained out of the limelight for quite some time. If I were a betting man, I would imagine she'd have some reservations about stepping out of the shadows to appear on television for the first time in over twenty years. Keep in mind, her season predated the arrival of Twitter, and even Facebook was still in its infancy. Appearing on reality television now comes with a lot of exposure, and I'm not sure how someone who has largely shied away from it would feel about suddenly being back out there.

For now, there's no word of the existence of a Big Brother legends spinoff, so no need to worry about that for now. All we know right now is CBS has plans to bring the flagship series back to the 2026 TV schedule this summer, and I'm so ready for a new season!