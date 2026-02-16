One Survivor 50 Player Was So Desperate To Return He Called The New Casting Director
We all know former Survivor players campaigned hard to get on 50. There were some very hurt feelings that came out very publicly when the final cuts were made, but even given that context, I was a bit rattled when I read this story. Apparently, after host Jeff Probst announced Survivor 50 was going to feature all returnee players, one OG legend tracked down the number of Jesse Tannenbaum, the new casting director, and asked to be considered for the new season. Hilariously, casting hadn’t even begun yet and not a single other player had been contacted.
Even more hilariously, that player was apparently Colby Donaldson. The beloved Texan was much maligned by the Survivor fanbase for appearing somewhat disinterested during his last two appearances. Arguably his most famous moment from Heroes vs Villains involved him sitting on a bed and watching Treasure Island while his co-stars wrestled each other for an Immunity Idol. None of that gives off I’m-going-to-aggressively-pursue-a-spot energy, but that’s actually the point.
No one is more disappointed about his last two appearances than Colby. He admitted in an interview with People that his head wasn't in the right place to play the game during All-Stars or Heroes vs Villains. He was still in Hollywood trying to make a career (shoutout Top Shot), and he was more interested in going on the show for exposure than for the right reasons. Now, more than fifteen years later, he’s back in Texas on a ranch, welding and raising cattle. He’s closer to where he was when he won America’s heart during an epic second place finish during Australian Outback.
That’s why, when he heard about Survivor 50, he knew it was his chance for redemption. He looked up info on casting and reached out immediately. Here’s how he told the story…
Part of the reason why Colby is so likeable is that he genuinely thinks he was a longshot to be cast on Survivor 50. The show definitely would have called him had he not reached out. He’s easily a top 10 most memorable cast member in the game’s history, and while his last two appearances weren’t as epic as his first, he still gave good confessionals and was amusing to watch. It’s hard to imagine more than a handful of cast members the show would take over him.
I can’t wait to see him in Fiji, doing his thing. It’s going to be a joy to see him out there. I just wish he was going to be joined by his longtime running buddy Jerri Manthey. She appeared on all three seasons with Colby, often in the capacity of a frenemy. Fans were furious when she didn’t make the final cast, despite also campaigning for it. Fingers crossed we get to see her again at some point down the road.
Survivor 50 hits the TV schedule on Wednesday February 25th with a special three hour event. Given the rumored structure of the season, we may see as many as four people from the epic cast go home that first night. Fingers crossed one of those isn’t Colby so we can all enjoy his company for a little while longer.
