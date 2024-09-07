Jessica Knight Left The NCIS Team In Season 21’s Finale, And The Showrunner Revealed That’s Created A ‘Chain Reaction’ In Season 22

In addition to the NCIS Season 21 finale setting up an intriguing mystery for Alden Parker, the events of “Reef of Madness” also saw Katrina Law’s Jessica Knight leaving the show’s team to become Camp Pendleton’s REACT instructor. Fortunately, Law’s fans needn’t worry, as she’ll still be around when NCIS Season 22 premieres on the 2024 TV schedule next month. However, per showrunner Steven D. Binder, Jessica’s departure has created a “chain reaction” affecting our core group of protagonists going into the new season.

Binder revealed that when NCIS Season 22 picks up six months after the end of Season 21, the team no longer really together, as Timothy McGee is looking to become a deputy director, and and Nick Torres has gone on another undercover mission. The showrunner told EW:

The team kind of separates, so picture Parker [Gary Cole] walking into the bullpen and the kids aren't home.

While this isn’t the first time there have been shakeups on the main NCIS team over the years, I do feel kind of bad for Parker that he’s working by himself at the beginning of Season 22 rather than having been assigned some new agents. Still, it’s not as though he’s lacking for things to keep him occupied, as he’ll travel to California for a case and reunite with Jessica Knight. Although she seemed certain that accepting the REACT job was the right thing in the Season 21 finale, apparently Jessica may be now having second thoughts for leaving her boyfriend, Jimmy Palmer, behind. Steven Binder continued:

Under the worst circumstances possible will these two have the talk.

If Katrina Law will be a series regular for the entirety of Season 22, then it’s safe to assume that circumstances will play out that lead to her coming back to Washington D.C. and resuming her old post. But as far as the NCIS team as a whole goes, for at least for the season premiere and maybe even an episode or two afterwards, everyone will basically be doing their own thing. Again though, we probably won’t have to wait too long for the gang to be back together. NCIS may be different from procedurals like FBI and Law & Order, but this still one of those shows where the status quo eventually has to revert to normal.

In addition to providing the above details, Steven Binder also reaffirmed that Parker doesn’t necessarily know who Lily is, the little girl he saw while hallucinating during “Reef of Madness. That’s just one of the many mysteries that will present themselves in NCIS Season 22, though romance and “fun and unusual” pairings were also teased. This next season will also see Sean Murray becoming the actor who’s appeared most in the NCIS franchise.

NCIS Season 22 will premiere Monday, October 14, and immediately after it will follow NCIS: Origins, the prequel about Leroy Jethro Gibbs in 1991. Following their broadcast airings, new episodes will soon become available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription.