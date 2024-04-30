Jim Parsons Is On The Set Of Young Sheldon As The Big Bang Theory Spinoff Prepares To Wrap, And I'm Loving His TikTok With Iain Armitage

As Young Sheldon prepares to end in just a few weeks on the 2024 TV schedule, the cast is sharing some of their final goodbyes while also keeping the mood light. After Iain Armitage shared an adorable throwback once filming wrapped, the young actor took part in a fun TikTok with his adult counterpart Jim Parsons, and I am loving it.

We've known for quite some time now that Parsons will be appearing in the Young Sheldon finale, reprising his role as adult Sheldon Cooper. While Parsons serves as the show’s narrator and is an executive producer, this will be his first time appearing on the prequel on-screen. Of course, it seems like he and Armitage took full advantage of having two Sheldons on set, as seen in a viral TikTok from the official Young Sheldon account:

Playing on the fact that there is a TikTok filter that shows you what you might look like when you get old, Armitage took the trend one step further by just handing the phone to Parsons instead of using the in-app feature. On top of that, The Big Bang Theory alum was not only dressed exactly like Armitage, but he continued to play along by saying that it also changes your voice. Fans in the comments kept pointing out that the way Parsons said, “I don’t like that,” was definitely like Sheldon, and I can’t say I disagree.

While we've seen adorable BTS moments like this from Big Bang star, details surrounding Parsons and his on-screen wife Mayim Bialik's return are being kept under wraps. With the finale airing on May 16, it won’t be long until fans find out what brings the two to Young Sheldon, and it will surely be an emotional hour.

While Young Sheldon frequently references The Big Bang Theory and mentions key storylines, albeit sometimes in a different way, it’s been fun to see how the two shows are connected to each other. There’s no doubt that Parsons and Bialik’s return will be a highlight of the finale, no matter how they come back.

Even though Jim Parsons’ return has me hyped and this TikTok brought me so much joy, it does feel like it’s the end of the era, despite the Georgie and Mandy spinoff coming. The Big Bang Theory premiered in 2007, meaning for the last 17 years, fans have been watching Sheldon Cooper, both as an adult in California and as a kid in Texas, and this series finale, while exciting, is also bittersweet.

However, you never know what could happen next. Maybe, if there isn’t another Sheldon spinoff focused on him going to college at CalTech, my farfetched dream of seeing an older version of Sheldon played by Michael Keaton could come true.

All-in-all, I can't wait to see Parsons on Young Sheldon, especially after seeing this immaculate TikTok he made with his younger counterpart, as it really is the perfect way to bring the series to a close. Unfortunately, CBS is keeping things pretty under wraps when it comes to the loglines for the series finale, but they do stress that it’s going to be an “unforgettable hour of television,” so fans won’t want to miss out.

The series finale of Young Sheldon premieres on Thursday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, and you can stream old episodes with a Paramount+ subscription.