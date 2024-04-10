Apparently, The Big Bang Theory Fans Want Michael Keaton To Play An Older Version Of Sheldon. What Does Jim Parsons Think?

Though May 2019 saw the end of the long-running hit The Big Bang Theory , fans were hardly left without anything new from the world of that massive sitcom. It was just a couple of years before that Jim Parsons’ popular character, Sheldon Cooper, got his own spinoff in the form of the prequel, Young Sheldon, which chronicles his years as a child genius. Now, however, that accompanying juggernaut is also reaching the end , and will wrap during the tail end of the 2024 TV schedule , on May 16, after seven seasons. It sounds like fans want Michael Keaton to play an older version of Sheldon in another spinoff, but what does Parsons think of that?

What Did The Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons Say About Michael Keaton Possibly Playing Older Sheldon?

Young Sheldon viewers can currently rejoice that we’ll be seeing more from some of the Cooper family come the 2024-2025 TV season, as the newly married Georgie and Mandy Cooper’s story will continue in an as-yet-untitled comedy soon. And, there’s also that not-so-small matter of Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik of Sheldon and Amy (a.k.a. ShAmy) fame bringing the adult versions of their characters in for Young Sheldon ’s finale .

However, when appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon , Parsons was asked about the fact that fans are now hoping his character will continue to live on via a spinoff with an older Sheldon, played by Oscar nominee Michael Keaton. After being shown a photo of the Batman actor as a young boy, which fans think looks a lot like young Sheldon portrayer Iain Armitage, Parsons said:

It is interesting. There’s definitely a resemblance. The one thing I will say is Michael Keaton — that really looks like Michael Keaton still, doesn’t it? Let me tell you this: I doubt that’s going to happen. But I would be so excited to have Michael Keaton added to the lineage of Sheldon portrayers. I would be amazed. I’ve admired that man my entire life, starting with Mr. Mom. I mean, what a great guy. He’s a wonderful actor.

I will say that the Spoiler Alert star/producer is completely correct about tiny Michael Keaton. Somehow, his face has been exactly the same his entire life, and while he does sorta bear some resemblance to Armitage, he’s also undeniably still the star of the upcoming sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice . You can take a look at the full interview, below:

Unfortunately, it does seem unlikely that Keaton will sign on for a CBS sitcom at this point, but it would be amazing if such a thing actually happened. Obviously, it would mean that many fans' casting dreams would come true, but also it would mean that The Big Bang Theory could continue to live on. Don’t you wonder what Sheldon and Amy would be up to once they’re in their 70s? I would love to know if Sheldon ever broke his (rather understandable) habit of knocking three times on all closed doors that might have people behind them.