Jimmy Kimmel Joked About Poaching Stephen Colbert Staff, But It’s A Great Reminder Of How Hollywood Actually Works

Hollywood’s a weird industry. Most of the time when a person takes a behind-the-scenes job, it isn’t necessarily for a particularly long time. Movie gigs may last for only weeks; TV shows may last for months before summer hiatuses and, all-too often, yearly cancelations . But it’s rare for a show like Jimmy Kimmel Live or The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to come along that all but guarantees job continuity for a much longer window. That is, until recently.

When news The Late Show was being canceled came down the pipeline, it sent shockwaves through the industry. But for the people who actually work on the show, it means they are also going to be out of the job and without banking the millions+ paydays a hosting gig offers. Putting out feelers could be key to where they land, which is why a joke fellow late night host Jimmy Kimmel made was funny, but also had rings of truth to it.

Late Show Staffers Are Maybe Looking To Switch To Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last week, Kimmel and Colbert made headlines when they decided to appear on each others’ shows on the same night. The so-called “crossover” event led to some great moments, including Kimmel revealing how his kids responded to his own ABC suspension . One other bit that stood out to me happened when Kimmel was talking about showing up to the set of his fellow late night host's show.

Can I say something about your staff? Which you have a great staff, and your writers and your show is absolutely fantastic. And I mean that, and I’m not just saying that because we’re on TV. And I hope you know that. And I think you are a great person, but I will say the first 10 members of your staff came right up to me and said, ‘I will leave today if you’ll hire me.’

The audience roared with laughter about the remark, but what I liked about the joke is how it probably mirrored his real reality visiting the CBS show. Everyone on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is going to need to start looking for a new gig within the next six months, and pitching yourself to Jimmy Kimmel when you already have the experience is not the worst idea I’d even heard.

Nor was it for Stephen Colbert, either, who took Kimmel’s joke and dryly responded, ‘as well they should.’

My good friend is an editor, and I know how stressful it can be hopping from gig to gig, so I appreciate Colbert's supportive comment back. The final episode of his show is expected to air in May of 2026 as the TV schedule is wrapping up ahead of the summer season. Even so, it’s certainly too soon for the former Daily Show host, who said of his team at CBS:

I will miss doing the show, but this is the greatest group of people I’ve ever worked with.

There’s nothing else to really say about that, though if you want CBS's perspective on the matter, George Cheeks has spoken out. Regardless, if you’re hiring talent, Stephen Colbert sounds like he’d likely be the first to sign the recommendation letters.