‘I Can Sometimes Be Reactionary’: Jimmy Kimmel Gets Real About The Conversations He Had With Execs After His Show Was Suspended

Jimmy Kimmel Live!’s status was uncertain several weeks ago after Disney and ABC suspended the show indefinitely. Company executives decided to pull the series after Kimmel made remarks on air that pertained to the death of right-wing political pundit Charlie Kirk. Ultimately, the long-running talk show was only suspended for a week before it was reinstated. Since then, details on what was happening behind the scenes amid the suspension have surfaced, and Kimmel is now reflecting on discussions he had with execs.

Amid Kimmel’s suspension, it was reported that company bigwigs, mainly Disney CEO Bob Iger and Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Dana Walden. Kimmel took part in Bloomberg’s Screentime Conference and, during it, he recalled what happened shortly after he was pulled from the airwaves. While the host admitted to being surprised by the network’s decision to drop his show, he was appreciative of the dialogues he was subsequently able to have with his employers. He specifically highlighted his talks with Walden:

First of all, I ruined Dana’s weekend. It was just non-stop phone calls all weekend. But I don’t think the result – which I think turned out to be very positive – would have been as positive if I hadn’t talked to Dana as much as I did, because it helped me think everything through. And it helped me just kind of understand where everyone was coming from. I can sometimes be reactionary, I can sometimes be aggressive and I can sometimes be unpleasant… Really having those days to think about it was helpful.

The Man Show alum (as seen in the YouTube video) also spoke highly of his colleagues. As he explained, they’re people he’s known for years and “like[s] very much.” Kimmel also said he and his bosses “all wanted this to work out best.” While all parties eventually reached an agreement, it reportedly took some time for everyone to see eye to eye.

Per reports, it was ultimately Bob Iger’s decision to suspend Jimmy Kimmel Live! indefinitely. Iger’s choice came on the heels of FCC Chairman Brendan Carr suggesting that ABC’s broadcast license could be revoked after Kimmel made the Kirk-related comments. Eventually, broadcasting companies Nexstar and Sinclair – which carry ABC affiliates – dropped the aforementioned talk show from their markets. Amid the situation, though, it was still reported that Iger’s course of action was not well received internally.

Sources also previously dropped claims about the meetings execs had with Kimmel to discuss his show’s potential return. Apparently, the powers that be wanted the late-night host to apologize, though he allegedly didn’t feel that his comments warranted an apology. All the while, Kimmel’s staffers weren’t laid off and remained paid. Speaking of employees, their safety reportedly factored into the suspension, too, as they purportedly received death threats during that time and had their phone numbers and email addresses doxxed.

At present, it seems Jimmy Kimmel and his colleagues are easing back into a sense of normalcy in the workplace. However, on the corporate side of this situation, Disney stockholders are now requesting documentation in regard to Kimmel’s suspension. These individuals are seeking evidence of wrongdoing, mismanagement and potential breaches of the company’s fiduciary duty.

While those legal matters continue to play out, Jimmy Kimmel has expressed gratitude over his return to the air and it seems that feeling extends to the conversations he had with Dana Walden and others. As his show continues to air, we’ll see if he provides even more insight into what went down internally after the suspension. For now, though, watch Jimmy Kimmel Live! weekly from Monday to Friday at 11:35 p.m. ET as part of the 2025 TV schedule. The series can also be streamed using a YouTube TV subscription.