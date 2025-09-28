Stephen Colbert And Jimmy Kimmel Are Continuing Their Late-Night Bromance, And I Can't Get Enough

Both Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel have been in interesting professional positions over the past several months. Earlier this year, The Late Show was canceled at CBS, marking the end of an era for Colbert and late-night TV. And, just this month, Kimmel’s show was suspended following comments he made related to the death of political pundit Charlie Kirk. Colbert and Kimmel have had each other’s backs through it all, and it appears the lovely bromance between the two hosts is about to continue, which I love.

With Jimmy Kimmel Live! now back on the air following its suspension, the show’s roster of guests for the upcoming week of September 29 - October 3 (during which the show will tape in Brooklyn) has been revealed, via ABC. Plenty of major stars are set to roll through while Kimmel and co. film in New York, and one of them is Stephen Colbert. The host will appear on Kimmel on Tuesday, September 30 and, on top of that, Kimmel is going to appear on The Late Show on that same night, per a press release from CBS. Check out Kimmel's schedule below:

Monday, Sept. 29 : Ryan Reynolds, Josh Johnson and Musical Guest Public Enemy

: Ryan Reynolds, Josh Johnson and Musical Guest Public Enemy Tuesday, Sept. 30 : Stephen Colbert, Kumail Nanjiani and Musical Guest Reneé Rapp

: Stephen Colbert, Kumail Nanjiani and Musical Guest Reneé Rapp Wednesday Oct. 1 : Emily Blunt, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Musical Guest Geese

: Emily Blunt, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Musical Guest Geese Thursday, Oct. 2 : Jeremy Allen White, Bruce Springsteen and Musical Guest Living Colour 4

: Jeremy Allen White, Bruce Springsteen and Musical Guest Living Colour 4 Friday, Oct. 3: Tom Hanks, Spike Lee

The Kimmel/Colbert relationship should be in full force this coming Tuesday night, and this comes after the two discussed appearing on each other's programs. I’m already imagining what their conversations on the shows are going to look like. It’s surely a given that they’re going to discuss their unique situations and how they’ve both made headlines in recent months. As much humor as such a discussion could certainly generate, I’d imagine the pair might get serious at times. I also expect the word “thank you” to come up a few times, given Colbert and Kimmel’s mutual support of each other.

Shortly after The Late Show’s cancellation was announced in July, Jimmy Kimmel was one of many who reacted and expressed disdain over CBS’ decision. Kimmel also showed support for Stephen Colbert by campaigning for him to win an Emmy, even though he himself was also nominated. (And Colbert ultimately won.) On the other side of this, Colbert talked up Kimmel after ABC pre-empted his talk show.

Kimmel’s show was pulled after FCC Chairman Brendan Carr suggested during a podcast that ABC’s broadcasting licence could be revoked due to the host’s comments regarding the man who murdered Charlie Kirk. Around that same time, broadcasting companies Nexstar and Sinclair pulled Live! from its affiliates. Some Disney executives allegedly disagreed with the decision to suspend Kimmel, which came from CEO Bob Iger and entertainment chairman Dana Walden. Discussions between Kimmel and his bosses were ultimately had before his show was reinstated.

As for Stephen Colbert’s situation, CBS stated that the move came down to monetary reasons and, since then, a less-than-positive financial picture has surfaced. Yet some analysts speculated that the cancellation was motivated by other factors. The decision came down after Paramount (CBS’ parent company) settled a $16 million lawsuit with U.S. President Donald Trump, a move Colbert criticized on air. That suit was also considered to be the final piece of business in need of handling before the Paramount/Skydance merger.

Given everything that’s transpired within the late-night talk show space during the last few months, it feels somewhat poetic that Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert are finally appearing on each other's shows after talking about it.

We’ll see how their bond – which extends to other talk show hosts like Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon – shines through when Colbert is on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week. The show airs weekly Monday to Friday at 11:35 p.m. ET amid the 2025 TV schedule, while The Late Show airs at that same time on CBS weekly. Both shows can also be watched with a YouTube TV subscription.