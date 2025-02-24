‘Nothing For Me’: Jimmy Kimmel Reveals One A-Lister He’s Still Hasn’t Had On His Talk Show

Jimmy Kimmel continues to welcome major A-listers to his late-night show amid the 2025 TV schedule. Viewers will soon see stars like Chris Pratt (promoting his Netflix movie The Electric State) and first-time Oscars host Conan O’Brien among others. Considering the many memorable guests who’ve appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! it's weird to consider who actually hasn't been on the show since it premiered in 2023. On that note, Kimmel recently name-dropped one massive star that he'd still love to have on the program.

There’s no doubt that Jimmy Kimmel has welcomed many outstanding guests on his eponymous show like Robert Downey Jr., Rihanna and even former U.S. President Barack Obama. There have also been some hilarious moments starring major actors, including the time that Ben Affleck snuck in Matt Damon, who has an ongoing rivalry with Kimmel. Yet one notable celebrity that Kimmel has yet to have on his talk show, as he told People while attending The Power of Love Gala, is the Queen of Pop:

I wouldn't say I'm desperate to get anybody, but we've never had Madonna on the show, and I’d love to have her on.

(Image credit: Republic Records)

It’s hard to believe that Madonna has never made a guest appearance. After all, she’s been on so many other talk shows over the years. One such guest spot that comes to mind is her infamous David Letterman interview from 1994, during which she dropped 14 f-bombs. The “Vogue” singer has also been known to make Jimmy Fallon hilariously squirm during her frequent visits to The Tonight Show. That was the case in 2021 when she crawled across his desk to show “artists are here to disturb the peace.” The ‘80s pop singer definitely possesses a rebellious, playful side that always makes her a fascinating guest.

While Jimmy Kimmel hasn't been able to spend time with Mandonna, his talk show sidekick has. Kimmel went on to mention how Guillermo Rodriguez had a moment with the Evita actress when she invited him onstage during her Mexico City concert last year:

She had Guillermo on stage with her. Not me. Nothing for me.

Aww, poor Jimmy Kimmel. Hopefully, 2025 will be the year that the pop singer makes her way to the show. After all, Kimmel revealed his retirement plans last year, saying he may not renew his contract when it expires in 2026. That means that the “Hung Up” singer would need to appear sooner rather than later.

Madonna revealed this month on Instagram that she’s making a sequel album to her Confessions on a Dance Floor. Her promotion of that music would be a good reason for her to show up on Live! It'd be very funny to see the witty host interact with the pop star and dish out his signature brand of humor. The thought of seeing the Grammy winner making him squirm as she's done with Jimmy Fallon is also funny.

I’d like to believe that there’s still hope that Madonna will pop up on Jimmy Kimmel Live! at some point. Here's hoping that the stars align so that it will happen. Watch the talk chat show when it airs on weekdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on ABC, and stream episodes with a Hulu subscription.