Jinger Duggar Has Responded After The World Found Out Her Baby And Kylie Kelce’s Share A Name

News
By published

I can see why they both picked it, it's a great name!

From left to right, Jinger Duggar Vuolo in a YouTube video and Kylie Kelce talking on her podcast.
(Image credit: Jinger & Jeremy Vuolo and Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce YouTube Channels.)

It’s been a big week for two prominent families in pop culture. For the Kelces they got a new family member, as Kylie and Jason Kelce welcomed their fourth daughter. Meanwhile, Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband welcomed their third child right around the same time. Now, you might be wondering why we’re looping these two announcements together. Well, both women revealed their babies’ names, and they both involve the nickname Finn. Now, Duggar Vuolo has reacted to this fun coincidence.

Kylie Kelce And Jinger Duggar Vuolo Named Their Kids Finnley and Finnegan, Respectively

On Saturday, March 29, Jinger Duggar Vuolo gave birth to her son, Finnegan. Then, on Sunday, March 30, she and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, revealed their baby’s name in a YouTube video and noted that little Finnegan Charles’ nickname will be Finn:

HE'S HERE! Meet Our Son + His Name Reveal - YouTube HE'S HERE! Meet Our Son + His Name Reveal - YouTube
Watch On

The couple has two other daughters, Felicity, who is 6, and Evangeline, who was born in 2020 and is now 4. They’ve been open about their little family, providing updates about the ups and the downs, which included Duggar Vuolo sharing the emotional story behind her miscarriage in 2020.

Now, they’re a happy family of five, and they just happen to share a name with a new happy family of six.

To that point, Kylie Kelce’s fourth daughter, Finnley Anne, was born on March 30. Then, on her podcast, Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce, she revealed more information about her little one’s name and birth:

A post shared by Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce (@nglwithkylie)

A photo posted by on

She also noted that her kiddo’s nickname will be Finn. And that led to a fun reaction from Duggar Vuolo over on Instagram.

Jinger Duggar Vuolo Promised This Coincidence Wasn’t Planned

So, after Kelce posted her video explaining how she and her husband landed on the name Finnley, Duggar Vuolo reposted it to her IG story. I can’t say I blame her either, because this is an incredible serendiptious moment:

Jinger Duggar Vuolo reposted Kyile Kelce's name reveal with the caption: "Okay, I promise Kyle and I didn't plan this [cry laugh emoji]."

(Image credit: Jinger Duggar Vuolo's Instagram)

Truly, I can’t believe this happened, and I love that it did.

To make matters even more unbelievable, the Kelces didn’t even have the name picked out ahead of time. As Kylie explained in her video, they didn’t go with a “single option” they had been discussing. Finnley had actually been a name they were “seriously considering” for their now 4-year-old daughter Elliott (their other daughters are named Wyatt (5) and Bennett(2)).

Meanwhile, Jinger noted in her YouTube video that Finnegan was her husband Jeremy’s idea, and she loved that it was a “strong” name. They also were big fans of the nickname Finn, like the Kelces were.

Notably, while this isn’t unusual, both couples chose to pass down family names for the kids' middle names, too. So, there’s another happy coincidence, albeit not as wild as the first.

Now, as both sets of parents raise their respective Finns, I’m hoping that Kylie and Jinger find a way to talk about this. While Duggar Vuolo said a return to reality TV likely isn’t in the cards, she does post on her YouTube channel. So, a collaboration could happen there.

Also, Kelce has a podcast. On Not Gonna Lie, Kelly Clarkson got real about American Idol, Kat Dennings shared her Philly stories, and Kylie herself has been very open about motherhood on it. She’s set a precedent of having on guests and getting personal and fun with them, and I’d love to see her and Duggar do that.

So, after these two mothers heal up and spend quality time with their newborns, let's hope they get together to chat about the fact that both their babies are named Finn.

Riley Utley
Riley Utley
Weekend Editor

Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.

