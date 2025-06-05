The Internet Can't Stop, Won't Stop Hilariously Calling Back To Kylie Jenner's Viral Breast Implants Comment

Not all of the members of the Kardashian-Jenner family are an open book when it comes to the cosmetic treatments they’ve had over the years. So, fans were especially shocked when Kylie Jenner divulged the details of her breast implants. In fact, days after the reality TV star’s TikTok comment went viral, people are still talking about the shoutout heard ‘round the world, and her doctor even added his two cents.

When TikToker Rachel Leary decided to go straight to the source to find out just how Kylie Jenner came to embody what she deemed the perfect chest, she didn’t think the star of The Kardashians (available to stream with a Hulu subscription) would actually respond. Much to our collective delight, she did, and fans are still joking about the way she seemed to shout out the directives and name of her cosmetic surgeon. One posted:

445 CC MODERATE PROFILE HALF UNDER THE MUSCLE !!!! SILICONE!!! GARTH FISHER!!! pic.twitter.com/E8Dq45qzfyJune 3, 2025

Yes, chef!

Other fans saw Kylie Jenner’s comment as less of a command from The Bear’s Carmy and more of something you might hear on the football field. Be sure to use your best quarterback snapcount voice when you read this tweet:

If someone doesn’t call an audible this season with ‘445-c, moderate profile, half under, silicone, Garth Fisher’ then we’ve lost sight of everything.

I agree that would be such a missed opportunity. But which QBs out there are tuned into Kylie Jenner’s breast implants?

Other fans found humor in the fact that the celeb dropped her doctor’s name as if any of her fans could even dream of affording his services. As one said:

Casually recommending Garth Fisher like that man not charging $20k, at least 😭😭

I daresay, $20,000 may still be undershooting it. Either way, I can’t imagine Garth Fisher is anything but thrilled with the added attention his practice has been seeing, as another hilariously posted:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kylie Jenner's surgeon dr Garth fisher right now #KylieJenner #garthfisher #TikTok pic.twitter.com/3NAXnkZLLwJune 3, 2025

So what did the cosmetic surgeon think of the unexpected shout-out? He’s keeping it totally professional.

I can only imagine how much business has boomed for Garth Fisher after receiving such a glowing review from one of the most followed celebrities on social media. And he actually took to Instagram to address Kylie Jenner releasing her deets. He wrote:

A post shared by Dr. Garth Fisher (@garthfishermd) A photo posted by on

While Kylie Jenner obliged Rachel Leary by revealing the exact plan she and her doc had come up with, Garth Fisher contends that breast implants aren’t just something to order off a menu (stand down, Carmy). Each person’s body is unique, as are their preferences for what they hope to get out of their visit with him.

He also spoke about confidentiality, likely to drive home the fact that he would never discuss Kylie Jenner’s procedures or those of any of his other famous clientele.

Hulu Student Discount: $7.99 $1.99 a month

Save 75% - College students can watch The Kardashians for even cheaper! Get Hulu's With-Ads plan, usually costing $7.99 a month, for just $1.99 a month if you're a student attending an eligible US Title IV accredited college or university. Verify your student status and get a discounted Hulu subscription for as long as you're in education.

Speaking of his other celebrity patients, Kylie’s mother, Kris Jenner, weighed in on the comments. Like her daughter, had only glowing things to say about Garth Fisher, whom she’s apparently worked with for over a decade now. She wrote:

Garth you are such a superstar class act!! You did my first facelift in 2011… 14 years ago!!! and made it the most amazing experience ever and even gave us access to film so that others could get a peek inside what it’s like and not be afraid… you have taken great care of us always and remain such a close and treasured friend!! Such an incredible talent!! ❤️🙏🏼

So, apparently, Garth Fisher’s work has already been featured on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. We’ll have to see if he or his office makes any more appearances in visits from the repeat customers when The Kardashians Season 7 premieres later on the 2025 TV schedule.