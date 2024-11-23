How Taylor Swift And Donna Kelce Reacted After Jason Kelce And His Wife Kylie Announced They’re Expecting Their Fourth Child

Jason Kelce is currently living through a new phase in his life, as the beloved NFL veteran retired from professional football back in March following 13 years with the Philadelphia Eagles. While he may not be competing on the gridiron anymore, he’s still going to have to stay on his toes, especially after the big news that he and his wife, Kylie, just announced. The couple is officially expecting their fourth child – a fourth girl. After they confirmed it at the end of the week, fans weighed in, and Taylor Swift as well as Jason’s mother, Donna reacted as well.

The baby news was shared to Instagram by Kylie Kelce, who signified the upcoming arrival with a photo of her and Jason’s three daughters – Wyatt (5), Elliotte (3) and Bennett (21 months). In the cute snapshot, each of the little girls sports a different expression, with the emotions ranging from happy, overwhelmed and sad. Kylie also humorously quipped that she and her hubby “captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister.” Check out the pic for yourself:

A post shared by Kylie (McDevitt) Kelce (@kykelce) A photo posted by on

A moment like this is surely something that the soon-to-be-family of six can surely look back on years from now and chuckle about. Right now, though, what I’m digging are the various reactions from fans, which are too sweet. The post currently has over 980,000 likes, and one of those came from Taylor Swift. At this point, it’s well known that Swift is in a relationship with Travis Kelce , Jason’s younger brother. So it’s not too surprising that the songstress would react, and it’s also on brand that Donna Kelce dropped in the following comment:

🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍 Love it!!!

The 72-year-old Kelce matriarch herself has become something of a fan-favorite since her family’s notoriety has increased. She even became something of a fixture at Taylor Swift’s concerts and, at one point, she was even confused for Swift’s mother . More recently, Kelce has even become a Hallmark star , having landed a couple of movies this year. All of that aside, though, it seems Mrs. Kelce is happy to be welcoming another grandchild.

More on Jason Kelce (Image credit: New Heights) After Jason Kelce Denied That He Was Sleeping At The Eras Tour, Beau Allen Responded With The Funniest Taylor Swift Reference

On the other side of this, it goes without saying that Jason and Kylie Kelce are going to have their hands full in the best possible way. They seem to relish parenthood, though, based on the way they discuss their kids and post about them on social media. For his part, Jason gives off serious girl dad energy . A post that he shared from the Pro Bowl earlier this year made that incredibly apparent.

His domestic duties aside, Jason Kelce has been staying busy in other ways as of late. He’s been co-hosting the New Heights podcast with his brother and, months after ESPN rumors swirled around him , he ended up joining College GameDay. And, just recently, it was confirmed that Kelce will host a talk show on the aforementioned network, and it’s set to premiere in early 2025. It’s great to see the Super Bowl champion working hard (and simultaneously supporting his growing family).

Chances are that the Kelces will receive more well wishes as time goes on. It’s currently unclear exactly when their latest baby is due. Nevertheless, we here at CinemaBlend wish them the best as they prepare for the arrival of their little one. Also, we’ll be keeping an eye out to see if Taylor Swift or Donna Kelce react to the big news in any other ways.