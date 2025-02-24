'Mom No.' Joanna Gaines' Kid May Have Roasted Her On Her Fitness Video, But After Hiring Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively's Trainer, She Looks Incredibly Fit

While Chip and Joanna Gaines may not have any new shows debuting on the 2025 TV schedule, it doesn’t mean they aren’t staying busy. The latter interior designer has committed to a personal fitness journey, sharing updates with her social media followers along the way. And, even though her kid ribbed her in the comment section, she’s looking healthier with each week. It’s apparently all thanks to Joanna connecting with Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s trainer.

Gaines and her family had a lot of exciting events to celebrate last year. ​​The Fixer Upper couple celebrated their 21st anniversary in June and, in November, Chip Gaines turned 50. With all the fun, it seems that the Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering author and her hubby decided to get in shape at the start of this past fall. They’re working with Don Saladino, a coach and fitness trainer with a large client list, including the aforementioned Reynolds and Lively. Joanna just recently posted a humorous but impressive push-up forward routine that you can check out below:

The advanced push-up routine looks tough, but the HGTV star makes it look easy, and dare I say, even fun! There's also a great choice of song (“Coming in Hot” by Lecrae and Andy Mineo), and the goofy-dance-y moments in between make her accomplishments all the more exciting. The TV star noted in the caption that at the beginning of her time with Dan Saladino, she said she wasn’t even able to do one push-up and, now, she’s done fifty. It’s a great feat and, while most of the commenters have been hyping the 46-year-old up, her son, Drake, had this funny response:

Mom no…. - drake_gaines16

It feels like this is a classic parent-kid embarrassment moment for the eldest Gaines boy. Even though this moment feels wildly relatable and pretty classically familial, the best-selling author should be nothing but proud of her ‘gaines.’ Anyone who can do that many push-ups in one go should be sharing it with their community. All in all, it’s wonderful to see her happy about her decisions and looking stronger than ever.

It's also worth mentioning that the home renovation guru isn't the only one who posts videos like the one above. Dan Saladino shares them to his Instagram quite frequently.

While it seems like there won’t be any new additions to the Gaines/HGTV empire on the horizon anytime soon, that doesn’t mean that the beloved lifestyle guru isn’t working on anything. It was recently teased that Hoda Kotb and Joanna Gaines are working on a project together, though details are still being kept under wraps. Hopefully, whatever they produce will be entertaining at not be taxing -- as it was for Gaines to survive the OG Fixer Upper series' ending.

But, that aside, here's hoping that Joanna Gaines continues to enjoy her foray into fitness and that's able to bump up that push-up count. I'm hopeful that her son will come to see just how much work his mom has put in with Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's trainer.