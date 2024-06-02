Joanna Gaines’ Sweet Post To Fixer Upper Husband Chip On Their 21st Anniversary Is Couples Goals

While they may not be on our TV screens with quite the same frequency as in years past — at least outside of reruns — Chip and Joanna Gaines are absolutely still working as hard as ever to keep their growing fanbase entertained and informed with their TV channel and branding empire Magnolia Network . Just ahead of the premiere of their latest episodic renovation project, Fixer Upper: The Lake House, Joanna celebrated another big milestone in posting a pair of adorable then-and-now pics to mark the 21st anniversary of when they tied the knot.

Check out the Stories We Tell author’s Instagram post and try not to get slightly jealous over the fact that the Gaines are aging at the same impossibly graceful rate as Paul Rudd and certain redwood trees.

A post shared by Joanna Gaines A photo posted by joannagaines on

Not only do they more or less look the same in the current-day pic as they did whenever the first one was taken, but Chip Gaines could potentially be wearing the exact same blue jeans and boots now as he was two decades ago. Which isn’t a knock on him or anything, since he clearly knows how to take something worthwhile and make it last for as long as possible.

Joanna Gaines met her future hubby back in 2001 when she was working at her father’s tire store, fresh out of Baylor University, with journalism dreams on her mind. Meanwhile, Chip Gaines was in the midst of building up his property-flipping skills in Waco, having also graduated from Baylor years earlier. They met when he took his truck in for a brake inspection (via Baylor Magazine ), at which point he recognized her from appearances in the store’s TV commercials, and it was the very next day when he asked her out.

23 years later — they were wed during a 2003 ceremony in Waco, Texas — the couple are arguably the king and queen of all things housing, whether it’s buying and flipping real estate, furnishing and decorating finished homes, ways to entertain guests, and more. They first took over with Fixer Upper (one of the best unscripted shows streaming on Max ), a show and concept they take pride in for not replicating other home reno series .

Working within the world of reality TV isn’t always a net positive for couples — though Tarek El Moussa and ex Christina Hall are leaning into their past drama for a new show co-starring their respective spouses — but changing up the flow can certainly help. And it seems like the Gaines made the right choice in stepping back from traditional Fixer Upper seasons so that they could set up standalone seasons focusing on larger-scale projects they have keen interest in tackling. It began with Fixer Upper: The Castle in 2022 , continued with 2023’s Fixer Upper: The Hotel, and will continue in 2024 with an enviable lake house setting. Check out that trailer below!

Would Chip and Joanna Gaines have continued being so happy for 21 years if they weren’t motivated to keep things fresh in their careers? It’s impossible to say, and thankfully isn’t relevant to speculate about, since they’re clearly still living their best lives together.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors