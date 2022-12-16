Police Debunk Rumor Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Lost His Life Savings, Say He Did Leave A Note

It's only been three days since Stephen' tWitch' Boss tragically took his own life. Fans were stunned when his wife Allison Holker Boss broke the news of the tragic loss, after which it was seemingly confirmed the So You Think You Can Dance competitor-turned-judge and Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ took his own life. In the short time since the esteemed dancer ended his life, rumors began to swirl from those trying to make sense of the heartbreaking loss. But police have come forward to debunk some of thoes rumors, while also revealing that the dancer left behind what is reportedly a suicide note that alluded to past "struggles."

One of the more persistent rumors surrounding the DJ's unfortunate death has been that he'd lost his life savings in some fashion. However, according to Page Six , investigators discovered a final message from Boss near the scene of his death, which contained vague references to past issues he had been dealing with.

Though it's unclear what "issues" the dancer was referring to, sources close to the situation told The Post there is "no truth" to any claims he had lost his life savings. It was confirmed earlier this week by The Los Angeles County medical examiner that the So You Think You Can Dance alum had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Boss was only 40 years old at the time of his death.

Allison Holker Boss reportedly rushed to a nearby police station after husband is said to have left their house without his car, and had also made the out-of-character move of turning his phone off. She claims there were no marital problems before her husband's disappearance.

News of tWitch's death came as a significant shock to those close to the dancer, considering the entertainer has remained busy despite the highly publicized end of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. DeGeneres and many others paid tribute to Stephen following the sad news of his passing. The comedian was a longtime fan of So You Think You Can Dance and was introduced to the former finalist back in 2014 after DeGeneres sought his assistance for a dance routine on her show. The two hit it off, and Boss joined the Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show as the resident DJ, and eventually took on executive producer duties in 2020.

Though the show faced a lot of turmoil in its final years due to allegations made about DeGeneres' behavior, Boss always remained positive when addressing such complaints and always spoke highly of DeGeneres herself.

Seemingly everyone who knew tWitch has said or indicated that he was a ray of sunshine and brought his warm and infectious smile into every room. The loss of the dancer also comes as a heartbreaking reminder that one can never know what personal battles someone else is going through.

We here at CinemaBlend want to send our thoughts and condolences to the family, friends, and anyone whose life was touched by Stephen "tWitch" Boss during this time of mourning.

If you or someone you know are having thoughts of self-harm, please, call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.