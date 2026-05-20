Joey Chestnut's Legal Troubles May Prohibit Him From Attending Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

It goes without saying that Joey Chestnut is a staple of the might be Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, considering his history with the event. That contest is also coming up amid the 2026 TV schedule, yet it seems as though Chestnut may not be at the table this year. Chestnut just recently pleaded guilty to two counts of battery, and there's a chance that'll prevent him from competing this year.

What Led To Joey Chestnut's Probation Sentencing

The news comes from WTHR, which cites court documents that the hot dog-eating champ will serve 180 days of probation following an incident in March in his current city of Westfield, Indiana. He'll legally be under probation during the 4th of July contest in New York, but it's unclear if that means he'll be unable to attend the contest.

Chestnut's legal troubles date back to March 2026, after an incident that occurred at Joe's Grille in Westfield, Indiana. It's unclear if the man recognized Chestnut, either from his numerous wins or the showdown with Takeru Kobayashi on Netflix that solidified his legendary status. Ultimately, the fan went to shake Chestnut's hand and, ss he reached out to shake, Chestnut slapped him across the face. Court documents say that Chestnut later said "nothing happened" and that everything was fine.

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Westfield Police later followed up with Chestnut, who seemed to be hazy on the details of what occurred. After admitting he was "pretty drunk and didn't remember," he watched a surveillance video of the incident and admitted the altercation "did not look nice."

Can Joey Chestnut Still Attend Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest?

A spokesperson for Nathan's told Front Office Sports that Chestnut, who once took down a protestor during the event, will not be penalized or barred from attending the annual hot dog eating contest. Of course, that only removes one piece of the puzzle, as the state of Indiana has a say on whether he'll be able to leave the state and compete. Maybe he'll start chronicling this journey now for a future 30 for 30.

In terms of the legal aspect of this, people who are on probation in the state of Indiana, regardless of plea or charge, cannot leave unless they receive approval from their probation officer or the court (via Coreyscottlaw.com). Even if his reason for travel is work-related, the competitive eating legend is largely at the mercy of the courts when it comes to whether he'll be able to travel to Coney Island to participate.

It's the latest in the saga for Chestnut, who reclaimed his title in 2025 as the hot dog eating champ after being barred from the competition the previous year. If he ends up being excluded this year, there's an alternative hot dog-eating contest in his current home base of Westfield, Indiana, so maybe there will be a way for him to compete after all. It'd beat staying at home and doing a challenge from there.

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ESPN will host the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4th, and we'll have to wait and see if Joey Chestnut is in attendance that day or not.