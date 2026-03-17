After Calling Out Diddy's Legal Drama For So Long, 50 Cent Is Now Dealing With His Own

The past few years have seen Sean “Diddy” Combs deal with a litany of legal issues and, at present, he’s serving a four-year (or 50-month) prison sentence. Along the way, Combs’ longtime rival – fellow rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson – has been trolling him. Jackson even notably laid out Combs’ legal woes in a documentary (which is streamable with a Netflix subscription). While Jackson hasn’t backed down from his jabs in recent weeks, he himself is also wrapped up in some legal drama.

50 Cent Is Engaged In A Legal Battle With One Of His Ex Girlfriends

Fiddy is currently in the midst of a legal back-and-forth with an ex (and it’s not former partner Chelsea Handler). Jackson’s in-court entanglements have been with Shaniqua Tompkins, who he began dating back in the ‘90s and with whom he shares a now-adult son (Marquise Jackson). Tompkins and Jackson’s dispute has to do with the ownership of the latter’s life rights, and the rapper is suing his ex for millions of dollars.

Per AllHipHop, Tompkins sold the rights to her life story as part of a 2007 deal that stipulated she not “publicly disclose, exploit, or otherwise commercialize any aspect of her life story or related rights. It’s since been alleged that she didn’t willingly agree to the deal and was intimidated into doing so. Tompkins was reportedly set to be paid $80,000 upfront for the deal and would receive royalties as well, yet she claimed she only received $35,000 and that Fiddy’s G-Unit Books didn’t satisfy its financial obligations.

Article continues below

50 Cent and his team recently filed a lawsuit against Tompkins, as they argued that she violated the terms of the agreement due to sharing videos posted in 2023 and 2025. Those clips reportedly saw Tompkins share thoughts on her relationship with Fiddy. Said clips allegedly cost Jackson and co. a lucrative book deal.

More on 50 Cent (Image credit: Sherri) Of Course, 50 Cent Responded After Diddy’s Son (Unsuccessfully) Tried To Honor His Jailed Father During A Concert

As explained by AllHipHop, a default judgement from Judge Robert R. Reed of the New York court system would’ve fast-tracked Jackson and co.’s legal efforts. The latest development in this case, however, makes that moot, though. Judge Reed ruled that Tompkins had 20 days to file a formal response, because she was reportedly not served properly. G-Unit sent documents to three different locations, with Tompkins claiming she never lived at any of the addresses. Apparently, she only learned of the lawsuit after reporters reached out with questions. Jackson’s team has since appealed that ruling but, at this point, there’s now a possibility that it could be some time before this situation is wrapped up.

What’s Going On With Diddy And How Has 50 Cent Criticized Him?

Sean Combs was arrested in late 2024 on charges related to sex trafficking and racketeering, and his trial began in May 2025. Throughout that time, 50 Cent poked fun at Combs, even claiming that his legal team wasn’t doing right by him with their case. Jackson also declared that he’d do what he could to stop Combs from receiving a pardon from U.S. President Donald Trump. Diddy received a mixed verdict, as he was acquitted of the aforementioned offenses and convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Following that, Jackson trolled him again.

Diddy is currently serving his time at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey and, at the same time, he’s aiming to appeal his case. Just last week, his team filed additional paperwork, arguing that the judge’s ruling was unjust and asking for the rapper’s immediate release.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As of this writing, 50 Cent has yet to comment on Diddy’s latest filing. When it comes to Fiddy’s own legal drama with Shaniqua Tompkins, though, Judge Reed has scheduled a virtual hearing for May 5.