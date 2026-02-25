90 Day Fiancé's Jovi Tried To Call Out A Nice Restaurant, But The Staff Clapped Back

When I think of 90 Day Fiancé stars causing a scene in public, Angela Deem comes to mind. From destroying her ex's car to a hotel brawl, her incidents are well-documented, so it's a surprise she's not at the center of a 90 Day star's public meltdown. This time, it's Jovi Dufren catching heat from the fandom, and it's ironic because he shared the footage.

Jovi, along with his wife Yara, has been involved in the TLC reality series for a long time. While they're usually making headlines for funny photos or their opinions on others, this time, Jovi is in the spotlight for potentially behaving badly.

Jovi Shared A Video Of Him Confronting A Waiter At Nobu New Orleans

Jovi was out with some friends recently in New Orleans and decided to stop in at the Nobu location for some food. 90 Day Fiancé fans know this because he shared a video on Instagram arguing with someone on the staff, leading to questions about what happened. Jovi then uploaded a follow-up video with commentary, breaking down the incident in his point of view, below:

In the video, Jovi says he was out drinking with friends, but dinner turned out to be a bad experience when the manager told the wait staff not to serve them. When asked for an explanation, the manager said that someone in the restaurant vomited in the bathroom, and he "assumed" it was someone at their table. There was then a dispute about wagyu dumplings added to the bill that the table never received, and security was called to remove them. Jovi maintained that the security staff thought the incident was no big deal, and told them to go have fun at the casino they were headed to.

People Claiming To Know About The Incident Called Out Jovi For His Alleged Behavior

While Jovi's story about the incident remains up, MerryPants and other 90 Day insiders spotted comments from people who had a different version of how the events unfolded. MerryPants shared the comments of two people, one of which heard the story from a friend who worked at Nobu New Orleans:

My bestie is a chef there. This is NOT what happened. You and your girl were asking a girl if she was castarated/how large her nipples were/that yall were famous. Please do not blame the good staff at Nobu for your terrible behavior. Not cool. Not it. Service industry deals with enough and Nobu employees are trained very well to handle this type of situation.

There's a discussion amongst 90 Day Fiancé fans about whether his wife, Yara Dufren, was involved or not. The woman in the video doesn't have her voice, but it's possible she was elsewhere when this happened, or even back home with their daughter. It's also upsetting to hear Jovi might've made offensive comments to a Trans person, given 90 Day has made great strides in highlighting Trans couples in recent seasons.

Another person, this time someone who claimed they worked there, popped up in the comments and shared a very similar telling of events. Here's what they had to say:

I work here and was there last night. We cut you off because y'all were clearly too drunk to be served. Y'all then became highly aggressive and began making really inappropriate (as well as transphobic) comments to our staff. You weren't charged for anything you didn't eat, and yet you CONTINUED to be aggressive. Security nor our staff found it funny so that's a blatant lie. DO BETTER!!!!!

As a 90 Day Fiancé fan, I've witnessed Jovi get in trouble for his partying before. He got in hot water with Yara once for staying up too late with Angela Deem, and his partying lifestyle was a point of contention in their relationship when they were first introduced on the show.

We can't speak to either account on which is accurate, but Jovi's admission that the restaurant wouldn't serve him does make it sound as though there was at least a suspicion that they came into the restaurant having drunk a lot beforehand. Others also pointed out that he never denied throwing up in the restaurant's bathroom, which also may be some food for thought.

Yara has not spoken about the incident, but a recent Instagram Stories post showed she's currently at their home back in Miami. Given Jovi's post was from just a day ago, it's possible he's back in New Orleans visiting family, and she's deciding to stay away from the drama as much as possible.

We'll have to wait and see if Jovi and Yara return to 90 Day Fiancé via a spinoff on the 2026 TV schedule, or they'll be off television for a bit. In any case, I would not expect this incident, no matter how unsavory, to impact their tenure at TLC, considering things other cast members have done and are still involved.