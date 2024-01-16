John Stamos’ Ex-Wife Rebecca Romijn Finally Shares Her Reaction To Him Calling Her Out For Alleged Infidelity In Memoir

In his memoir If You Would Have Told Me that was released in 2023, John Stamos discusses a number of topics, including — of course — his role as Uncle Jesse on Full House, his concern early on about the sitcom’s future and other aspects of his career. He also delves into some intensely personal stories, revealing that he was sexually abused by a babysitter as a child and discussing his 2005 divorce from Rebecca Romijn. The X-Men actress initially remained mum on her ex-husband’s book but now admits that the accusations surprised her.

Nearly three months after If You Would Have Told Me: A Memoir was released, Rebecca Romijn broke her silence on John Stamos’ allegations of infidelity during their marriage. However, she wasn’t willing to go into detail when speaking to ET at the Critics’ Choice Awards, as she said:

I was very surprised by all of that, incredibly shocked actually. I was sort of blindsided by it. But you know, I don't really want to help him sell his books based on those headlines. So that's all I really want to say about it.

Rebecca Romijn and John Stamos met in 1994, and they tied the knot four years later. The couple split in 2004, with the divorce being finalized the following year. Romijn is now married to actor Jerry O’Connell, who refused to clap back at Stamos , sharing a similar response to his wife’s in regards to the memoir. He pointed out that any reaction he had would bring more attention to a situation that he didn’t want to feed into.

John Stamos wrote about “betrayal” in If You Would Have Told Me, saying (via Page Six ) that it starts “as a sinking feeling in your stomach, grows into a suspicion that clouds your every thought, and by the time you find out the truth, it’s uniquely horrible at first but also expected, like you’ve been waiting for something bad to happen.” He also said that Rebecca Romijn implied “sometimes subtly and sometimes openly” that he was not smart enough for her.

While the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds actress didn’t respond immediately to the accusations, Jerry O’Connell did acknowledge in an interview with Andy Cohen in November that they were aware of what was being said. The Stand By Me star told Cohen:

There was an interest in my household, but it’s so funny, after hearing his interview beginning to end on [The Howard Stern Show]... I do have to say, after listening to that interview, any interest of reading the book went away. Those were the only parts we were interested in — our house — and we got to them and they were talked about.

It seems that Rebecca Romijn was at least curious to know what John Stamos would have to say about her, particularly — as Jerry O’Connell pointed out in that interview — because their twin daughters are 14 years old and it was “awkward” to have them ask why her ex was calling her “the devil.”