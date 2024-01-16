John Stamos’ Ex-Wife Rebecca Romijn Finally Shares Her Reaction To Him Calling Her Out For Alleged Infidelity In Memoir
Breaking her silence.
In his memoir If You Would Have Told Me that was released in 2023, John Stamos discusses a number of topics, including — of course — his role as Uncle Jesse on Full House, his concern early on about the sitcom’s future and other aspects of his career. He also delves into some intensely personal stories, revealing that he was sexually abused by a babysitter as a child and discussing his 2005 divorce from Rebecca Romijn. The X-Men actress initially remained mum on her ex-husband’s book but now admits that the accusations surprised her.
Nearly three months after If You Would Have Told Me: A Memoir was released, Rebecca Romijn broke her silence on John Stamos’ allegations of infidelity during their marriage. However, she wasn’t willing to go into detail when speaking to ET at the Critics’ Choice Awards, as she said:
Rebecca Romijn and John Stamos met in 1994, and they tied the knot four years later. The couple split in 2004, with the divorce being finalized the following year. Romijn is now married to actor Jerry O’Connell, who refused to clap back at Stamos, sharing a similar response to his wife’s in regards to the memoir. He pointed out that any reaction he had would bring more attention to a situation that he didn’t want to feed into.
John Stamos wrote about “betrayal” in If You Would Have Told Me, saying (via Page Six) that it starts “as a sinking feeling in your stomach, grows into a suspicion that clouds your every thought, and by the time you find out the truth, it’s uniquely horrible at first but also expected, like you’ve been waiting for something bad to happen.” He also said that Rebecca Romijn implied “sometimes subtly and sometimes openly” that he was not smart enough for her.
While the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds actress didn’t respond immediately to the accusations, Jerry O’Connell did acknowledge in an interview with Andy Cohen in November that they were aware of what was being said. The Stand By Me star told Cohen:
It seems that Rebecca Romijn was at least curious to know what John Stamos would have to say about her, particularly — as Jerry O’Connell pointed out in that interview — because their twin daughters are 14 years old and it was “awkward” to have them ask why her ex was calling her “the devil.”
Even now that Rebecca Romijn has shared her reaction to what was said about her in If You Would Have Told Me, it doesn’t sound like any confirmation or denial about John Stamos’ accusations is forthcoming. You can see the actress in action in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, whose first two seasons are available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend
