Sofia Vergara Talks Missing Modern Family’s Ed O’Neill, But I’m Just Laughing About His Group Chat Habits

Modern Family is well known for being one of the best sitcoms of all time, and it introduced us to perhaps the best TV family to ever grace our screens. Though the dynamics between the Pritchets, Delgados, and Dunphys were never perfect, they always came together to support one another. After 11 seasons playing a family unit, it’s no surprise the cast is all still very close with each other. Sofia Vergara, who played Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, says she misses one cast member in particular, and it’s partially because of his group chat habits.

Modern Family ran from 2009-2020 on ABC, and in many ways, it was a very unique filming environment. So very rarely do all the stars of a TV show get along, but Julie Bowen, who played mom Claire Dunphy, has previously said she could have happily stayed on the Modern Family set forever. Vergara shared similar sentiments when the show ended, and personally reunited the cast at her house in 2023.

Still, it’s not the same as seeing someone everyday, and the America’s Got Talent judge recently told People the reason why she misses her onscreen husband Ed O’Neill (Jay Pritchett) more than most:

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I miss Ed O'Neill so much. I mean, I miss everyone, but ... most of my scenes were always with Ed O'Neill. I spent the most of the 11 years with him. I miss him so much. He was such a great friend, such a great pillar for me, because I had never really ... That was like my first really acting job. So to have someone like Ed O'Neill guiding you and helping you through a show like Modern Family was a dream. I couldn't have done it without him and I miss him. It's been already six years that we stopped, but I miss everybody. I wish that we could all come to ... We see each other but not as much as we should.

Ed O’Neill must have been the perfect mentor for the Hot Pursuit actress, after helming another familial sitcom Married…With Children from 1987-1997. I have to say, Vergara must have made his job easy though. I remember her being a natural talent and favorite character on Modern Family from even the early episodes of Season 1, which are available to stream with a Hulu subscription.

It’s natural to miss someone after spending nearly every day with them for 11 years. In many ways, it was like a real marriage with kids, and I love that the Modern Family cast have kept up those roles with each other since the show’s departure. Though some like Ty Burrell have moved away from Hollywood, making it difficult to attend cast reunions, they really do try to show up for the big moments in each others’ lives.

Nearly all of them were in attendance for Sarah Hyland’s wedding to reality star Wells Adams, with her onscreen uncle Jesse Tyler Ferguson even officiating the nuptials. Burrell and Eric Stonestreet (Cam) recently went to support Ferguson in his off-Broadway show TRU as well.

Some cast members even live together, with Ariel Winter (Alex Dunphy) recently becoming roommates with her TV brother Nolan Gould, after ending her long-term relationship with former Disney actor Luke Benward.

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However, for those not sharing a bathroom like they’re back in the Dunphy house, Vergara says they keep in touch via a family group chat. When asked whether or not the chat is still active, the Griselda actress confirmed everyone texts pretty frequently, except the one person she misses the most:

Yes, we do. We do and we use it a lot. It's very confusing. Ed answers like five days later about something, and then we have no clue what he's answering about. So it's pretty cool.

User error! I’m cracking up because this is so Jay Pritchett of O’Neill. A lot of the time, Jay was out of the loop when it came to modern tech or lingo, a side effect of being an older dad to young kids. So it makes sense that would still be the case when it comes to the Modern Family group chat, and I’m left wondering how much acting O’Neill had to do when it came to playing his character. At least the 80-year-old actor still responds…eventually.

Regardless, it makes my heart so happy to know the Modern Family cast all still talk on a regular basis, and I can’t wait for the next time they all get together.