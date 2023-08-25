John Stamos Shared Sweet Throwback Footage To The Olsen Twins During The Full House Years While Congratulating Ashley On The Birth Of Her Own Baby

Even though it’s been years since the Tanner family last graced our screens altogether, they are still close. (Seemingly aside from one public fallout involving Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin.) After Ashley Olsen secretly welcomed her first child, some of her Full House castmates reacted to the news. Andrea Barber and Sweetin were appropriately feeling old after finding out “the baby had a baby.” Now John Stamos is sharing a sweet throwback himself.

Everyone’s favorite Uncle took to Instagram to share some throwback footage from his Full House days with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. His voiceover can be heard throughout the video, as he seems to be reading from his upcoming memoir If You Would Have Told Me. He talks about the Twins getting cast and how he knew “right away” that the relationship between Jesse and Michelle would be an “important one.”

John Stamos went on to say that he wanted to have kids one day, and while the show was filming, he treated his on-screen nieces like his own, “watching from afar.” It was a nice place to be to get to be involved with not too much responsibility. In his caption, Stamos also praised the twins and congratulated Ashley Olsen on her bundle of joy:

Watching Mary-Kate and Ashley grow into the incredibly bright and remarkable women they are today has been one of the greatest joys of my life. If you would have told me those blue-eyed babies I met on set nearly 40 years ago would still be in my life at 60 years old, I wouldn’t have believed you. I am blessed. Congratulations to Ashley and her husband, Louis, who welcomed their baby boy last week.

Full House was decades ago, and while it was likely a matter of time before Mary-Kate or Ashley Olsen had a baby, it's still hard to believe how quickly time has passed. It seems it’s been hitting much of the cast the same, as Stamos' comments mention how it's been almost 40 years since they all met, a stat that is extremely striking.

Take a look at the full post, below.

Looking at this post, it’s a little hard to believe that John Stamos got the Olsen Twins temporarily fired when Full House just started. It just took some time for him to realize that they were perfect for Michelle and that their bond would only grow from there.

Like any family, there was some tension and hardships after the series ended, mostly when it came to Fuller House. Mary-Kate and Ashley were not part of the Netflix reboot despite getting asked multiple times. Stamos previously opened up about how he was angry at the Twins for not doing Fuller House, but after they brought over some pork and they talked, they have stayed close since.

Just less than two weeks ago, it was reported that Ashley Olsen had given birth to a baby boy named Otto. The news comes after Olsen married artist Louis Eisner in December 2022. Evidently, the two welcomed their son months ago in New York. Considering it’s hard to keep a secret these days as a celebrity, it’s impressive that they were able to hide the pregnancy and give birth without the public knowing. Since neither twin is seen in the spotlight much anymore after retiring from acting as they’ve been focused on their growing fashion empire, it's probably easier than it might have been previously to hide big news.

Seeing the bond John Stamos still feels with both twins is very sweet. Now, perhaps he can be like an uncle to Olsen’s baby, and the cycle will continue. To see Stamos be Uncle Jesse to the Olsen twins, though, be sure to stream all seasons of Full House with a Max subscription.