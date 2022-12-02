Update On What’s Allegedly Going On Between Full House Stars Candace Cameron Bure And Jodie Sweetin After Kerfuffle Over ‘Traditional Marriage’ Comments
It looks like there is more going on between the two Full House actresses.
Candace Cameron Bure’s comments on “traditional marriage” sparked quite the conversation, with many speaking out against what she said. Now, Bure and her Full House co-star Jodie Sweetin are apparently in a “pretty serious” disagreement over the comment.
According to a source who spoke to ET, Sweetin is “progressive in her beliefs and Candace is very religious in hers.” The source also spoke about how In Sweetin’s opinion Bure’s comments “held a lot of weight,” and the two actresses “have different views and opinions on various important topics.” The source elaborated on how the Stephanie Tanner actress allegedly feels about her on-screen sister, saying:
We’ve known for a while that Sweetin might not agree with what Bure said because she showed support for Jojo Siwa’s comments calling out the GAF star. Siwa has been clear that she disagrees with Bure about GAF keeping “traditional marriage” at the center of its content. Both Siwa's posts clearly called out the D.J. Tanner actress, and in the first post she said:
Sweetin then commented on Siwa's Instagram post, writing:
Along with supporting Siwa, Sweetin also supported Holly Robinson Peete’s post in response to Bure’s comment by reposting the Hallmark actress’s Instagram story.
Following Sweetin’s support for Siwa, Bure seemingly unfollowed her on social media. So it appears that the Full House sisters may not be on the best terms following this whole situation.
While things are not totally clear between Sweetin and Bure, there are many other actors who have directly spoken out against Bure’s comments. Along with Siwa, ex-Hallmark star Hilarie Burton called out Bure, calling her a “bigot,” and GLAAD responded to the Fuller House actress. GAF’s Danica McKellar also wanted to “set the record straight” saying she likes to “celebrate all forms of healthy love.”
Bure has explained her controversial quote following so many responding to it. She said she is “a devoted Christian” and believes “that every human being bears the image of God.” She added that because of that she is “called to love all people.”
This whole conversation is happening as the 2022 Christmas movie schedule really gets going. Both Bure and Sweetin have movies coming out this holiday season, with Bure’s first GAF movie airing last week, and Sweetin’s Hallmark movie A Cozy Christmas Inn is on our list of Hallmark holiday movies to prioritize.
