Update On What’s Allegedly Going On Between Full House Stars Candace Cameron Bure And Jodie Sweetin After Kerfuffle Over ‘Traditional Marriage’ Comments

Candace Cameron Bure’s comments on “traditional marriage” sparked quite the conversation, with many speaking out against what she said. Now, Bure and her Full House co-star Jodie Sweetin are apparently in a “pretty serious” disagreement over the comment.

According to a source who spoke to ET , Sweetin is “progressive in her beliefs and Candace is very religious in hers.” The source also spoke about how In Sweetin’s opinion Bure’s comments “held a lot of weight,” and the two actresses “have different views and opinions on various important topics.” The source elaborated on how the Stephanie Tanner actress allegedly feels about her on-screen sister, saying:

Candace's quote about traditional marriage impacted a lot of people. Jodie does not agree with Candace's remarks and wanted to show where she stands. Candace is upset that Jodie chose to do this in a public way instead of talking to her one-on-one.

We’ve known for a while that Sweetin might not agree with what Bure said because she showed support for Jojo Siwa’s comments calling out the GAF star. Siwa has been clear that she disagrees with Bure about GAF keeping “traditional marriage” at the center of its content. Both Siwa's posts clearly called out the D.J. Tanner actress, and in the first post she said:

honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press. This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people.

Sweetin then commented on Siwa's Instagram post, writing:

You know I love you ❤️❤️

Along with supporting Siwa, Sweetin also supported Holly Robinson Peete’s post in response to Bure’s comment by reposting the Hallmark actress’s Instagram story.

Following Sweetin’s support for Siwa, Bure seemingly unfollowed her on social media. So it appears that the Full House sisters may not be on the best terms following this whole situation.

While things are not totally clear between Sweetin and Bure, there are many other actors who have directly spoken out against Bure’s comments. Along with Siwa, ex-Hallmark star Hilarie Burton called out Bure, calling her a “bigot,” and GLAAD responded to the Fuller House actress. GAF’s Danica McKellar also wanted to “set the record straight” saying she likes to “celebrate all forms of healthy love.”

Bure has explained her controversial quote following so many responding to it. She said she is “a devoted Christian” and believes “that every human being bears the image of God.” She added that because of that she is “called to love all people.”