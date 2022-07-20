Josh Duggar’s Troubles Aren’t Over Yet, As Imprisoned Former Reality Star Is Getting Billed For Thousands After Child Pornography Trial

Josh Duggar was initially arrested on charges of possessing and receiving child pornography in April of 2021. There was a long road to bring his case to trial and at the tail end of last year Duggar was found guilty on both counts , though the 19 Kids and Counting star was only sentenced on one count. Now new information reveals he’s been billed by the state for thousands in restitution.

A new report indicates that Josh Duggar was ordered to pay a lump sum of $50,100 dollars as part of his guilty verdict. That number isn’t new and was a part of Duggar’s sentencing back in May of this year. However, what’s new is the lien that has been placed on the money Josh Duggar owes, according to a new report over at The Sun .

If Duggar can’t pay up – and reports have indicated Anna even sold their “dream home” unrenovated and she and the kids have reportedly been living on Jim Bob and Michelle’s property in lieu of other options –- there are severe penalties for not paying. When the money was initially listed as the restitution Josh Duggar owed, a report noted:

Any unpaid financial penalty shall be paid by the defendant during his term of imprisonment at a rate of up to 50% of the defendant's available funds, in accordance with the Inmate Financial Responsibility Program.

The Inmate Financial Responsibility Program, per the Federal Bureau of Prisons, was created so that inmates could pay their court-ordered restitution, even while incarcerated. You can read up on it , but inmates can use the program to pay varying debts, including fines, court costs and special assessments imposed by the court, like this Duggar bill, but also things like child support. A lot of times the money comes from “inmates' trust fund accounts and earnings from prison work assignments.”

In Duggar’s case, ahead of sentencing, the TV personality faced up to $250,000 in fines, so like his actual prison sentence, he did not get the max number here. Previous reports have indicated that jobs in Seagoville include