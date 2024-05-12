Whoops, Justin Bieber’s Mom Had To Set The Record Straight After Accidentally Sparking A Major Rumor About Hailey’s Pregnancy

Celebrity pregnancies usually stir up a considerable amount of hoopla, and one did just that this past week. It was confirmed that Hailey and Justin Bieber are expecting their first child. The couple announced it on social media with a sweet video and photos that have since gone viral. Unsurprisingly, the news was met with a flurry of responses from friends, family and fans. Justin’s mother, Pattie Mallette, was one of the many who shared her excitement over the news. But, when she did that, she accidentally sparked a massive rumor about the pregnancy and, as a result, she’s now set the record straight.

Another person to share the big news was Hailey Bieber’s father, Stephen Baldwin. The actor took to his Instagram account to share a photo of his daughter and son-in-law and express excitement over the prospect of another grandchild. Pattie Mallette joined the chorus of positivity in the comment section, congratulating Stephen and making a sweet declaration. And it’s the latter portion of that message that essentially caused the gears of speculation to start turning:

Congratulations Grandpa! WE ARE GONNA HAVE THE CUTEST GRAND-BABIES EVER!

It was the word “grand-babies” that got fans wondering about the pregnancy. On the surface, the expectant grandmother’s comment seemed to imply that her son and daughter-in-law have twins on the way. It should probably come as no surprise that the word caused a bit of a momentary uproar amongst the couple’s admirers. In fact, said hype was so strong that Pattie Mallette later added another reply to to the post in order to provide some clarity:

No not twins lol I wish. I just mean in general. Hopefully they will have more than one eventually. They will make beautiful babies whenever they have them. One is enough for now 😂

Whoops! That’s some mix-up, but I suppose such situations are par for the course when you’re the parent of one of the most famous music stars in the world. Kudos to the proud mom for totally jumping back on and clearing all of that up. While some may be disappointed that two Bieber babies aren’t on the way, the fact that Justin and Hailey are expecting is still very exciting. They announced the pregnancy in a post, which both shared to their Instagram accounts, that showed them renewing their wedding vows. Check it out:

The Biebers married in 2018 and, in 2019, they Justin and Hailey had an official wedding ceremony. Since tying the knot the two have been candid about aspects of their marriage, which Justin defended from haters . They’ve also seen each other through serious medical challenges, like when Hailey suffered a blood clot on her brain and Justin suffered facial paralysis from Ramsay Hunt syndrome. Both situations happened in 2022. Also, during that year, Hailey revealed where they stood when it came to kids . She said, at the time, that the two would try within the next couple of years, and it now seems they followed through with that plan.

It’s certainly a time of celebration for the family as they await their bundle of joy. One can’t say for sure whether any additional rumors might crop up amid Hailey Bieber’s pregnancy. But I do think it’s safe to assume that Pattie Mallette isn’t going to be the one starting them.